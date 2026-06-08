Indian Crew Airlifted from Burning Tanker Disabled by US Forces off Oman



The Indian crew of a sanctioned, shadow fleet tanker abandoned ship on Monday, June 8, after a fire was reported aboard the ship. U.S. Central Command later acknowledged the strike, saying the vessel was disabled after it violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port.

The product tanker now operating under the name of Marivex reported the fire around 1330 local time on June 8, with the crew requesting an immediate evacuation. Pictures show the crew being hoisted from the deck to a helicopter, with reports saying the vessel’s lifeboat was damaged by the fire and the crew was unable to launch the boat or rafts.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations labeled the incident “suspicious,” reporting the ship was on fire 15 nautical miles northeast of Masirah, Oman.

CENTCOM later confirmed that a F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces. The U.S. said it acted after the crew failed to comply with directions from its forces.

Built in 2009, the ship is claiming to be operating under the false flag of Madagascar since taking on its latest name in February 2026. Previously it was registered in Palau. The ship is 12,800 dwt, and its AIS signal showed it was coming from India bound for Duqm, Oman. The latest signals place it anchored on the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

UPDATE ON MT MARIVEX INCIDENT

Repatriation by the Navy is currently underway. As per information received directly from crew members, the majority of the crew have been reported safe.

Our union remains in continuous contact with the crew and relevant authorities and is closely… https://t.co/s232XKjKXm pic.twitter.com/Nvc0o274LG — All India Seafarers Union (@AllSeafarers) June 8, 2026

The United States Treasury Department sanctioned the vessel in December 2025 under its previous name of Arihant. The U.S. listed it as one of 29 vessels involved in the Iranian oil petrochemical trade, reporting the tanker had transported hundreds of thousands of barrels of Iranian fuel oil and bitumen within the Persian Gulf since July 2025.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Indian officials confirmed the evacuation of 24 sailors but did not comment on the cause of the fire aboard the ship. Its embassy in Oman posted a message thanking the Omanis for their assistance. Pictures show the crew uninjured, posing for a photo with the rescue helicopter in Oman.

CENTCOM said U.S. forces have now disabled seven non-compliant vessels while redirecting 134 ships that complied with instruction. It also reports that supporting humanitarian aid, U.S. forces allowed 42 vessels to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13.