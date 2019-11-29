IMO Assembly Elects New 40-Member Council

2019-11-29

The Assembly of the IMO has elected the following States to be Members of its Council for the 2020-2021 biennium:

Category (a) 10 States with the largest interest in providing international shipping services:

China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States.

Category (b) 10 States with the largest interest in international seaborne trade:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

Category (c) 20 States not elected under (a) or (b) above, which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the Council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world:

Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey.

The IMO Council

The Council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible, under the Assembly, for supervising the work of the Organization. Between sessions of the Assembly, the Council performs all the functions of the Assembly, except that of making recommendations to Governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention.

The newly elected Council will meet, following the conclusion of the 31st Assembly, for its 123rd session (on December 5) and will elect its Chair and Vice-Chair for the next biennium.

IMO Assembly

The 31st Assembly of IMO is meeting in London at IMO Headquarters from November 25 to December 4, 2019. All 174 Member States and three Associate Members are entitled to attend the Assembly, which is IMO's highest governing body. The Assembly normally meets once every two years in regular session. It is responsible for approving the work program, voting the budget and determining the financial arrangements of the Organization. It also elects the Organization's 40-Member Council.