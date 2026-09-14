Houthis Being Pushed Back from Bab el-Mandeb

The Houthis appear to have overextended themselves in their rapid advance in SW Yemen, which saw them capture the Ras Menhali peninsula and Perim Island just offshore in the Bab el-Mandeb.

The Houthis were able to advance so quickly down the coastal strip and the Tihama plain for evidently two reasons. They had good intelligence on the disunity within the forces of the Internationally Recognized Government (IRG), which they were able to exploit. It is now apparent that the unity within the IRG had not improved to the extent portrayed, and the Houthis were able to exploit divisions between the semi-autonomous force components, which the IRG had not welded into a sufficiently combined force. The Houthis were also able to exploit the lack of any meaningful threat from the air as they advanced across the open country of the Tihama plain.

Battle still fluid, latest indications of positions held in SW Yemen, as of September 14

(Google Earth/CJRC)