Hapag-Lloyd Invests in APM Terminals Rotterdam to Drive Growth

Hapag-Lloyd has signed an agreement with Maersk’s APM Terminals to acquire a 25 percent stake in APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, which operates one of the terminals in the Port of Rotterdam. As partners, the companies report they will support the terminal’s continued development and current capacity expansion, which has been underway since the start of 2025.

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, which has been operational since 2015, is currently undergoing a major expansion to further strengthen its role as a key European gateway. APM billed the terminal as the world’s most advanced fully automated terminal, equipped to handle the largest containerships. Around 80 percent of crane movements are automated, with the remaining manual operations being performed remotely. In addition, it is a CO2 emission-free terminal, using wind generated electricity and electric equipment and vehicles.

The expansion includes an additional 1,000 meters of deep-sea berth, bringing the total deep-sea berth length to 2,000 meters, as well as additional yard capacity, four extra rail tracks and the deployment of Automated Terminal Tractors (ATTs) and additional automated equipment. In the new configuration, the terminal is expected to grow towards an annual handling capacity of 5.4 million TEU, further enhancing Maasvlakte II’s operational resilience and ability to support future cargo flows through Rotterdam.

"With the planned investment in Rotterdam, we will further enhance the efficiency and reliability of our network. The terminal is a key element for the Gemini Cooperation and fits well with our strategy to build a stronger terminal portfolio in core markets," says Dheeraj Bhatia, CTIO of Hapag-Lloyd AG and CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals.

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With the transaction, Hapag-Lloyd will secure long-term automated terminal handling capacity and strengthen its worldwide terminal presence, under its Terminals and Infrastructure division Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT). APM Terminals will retain operational control of Maasvlakte II.

The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant authorities and regulators.

