U.S. Shows More Restraint After Latest Iranian Tanker Strike

Over the weekend, U.S. and Iranian forces continued to trade tit-for-tat maritime strikes on each others' shipping interests, though at smaller scale. This time, U.S. forces hit back with a smaller strike on a smaller target, inflicting limited and repairable damage.

On Saturday night, a Panama-flagged tanker reported a hit from an unidentified projectile during an inbound (ballast) transit through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Ambrey. UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the strike on Sunday morning, and added that the ship is on fire and that local authorities have arrived to support evacuation efforts for the crew.

In retaliation, U.S. forces conducted a low-intensity strike on a small boxship off the coast of Iran, damaging the wheelhouse without causing an extensive fire. Crewmember video footage released online showed a penetration near the top of the wheelhouse and blast damage inside. Much of the navigational equipment appeared intact, and the vessel (if equipped like most) would likely remain capable of completing its voyage using local controls in the engine control room.