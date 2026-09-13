Monsoon Weather Abates, but the Caroline Bezengi is Still Leaking Crude

Weather conditions in the sea area around the beached Aframax tanker Caroline Bezengi have eased in recent days. The vessel has been aground on the rocks off Jazirat Al Qibliyyah - one of the Hallaniyat Islands off southwest Oman - since June. Seasonal rough conditions, with wave heights up to 13 feet and southwesterly wind speeds of nearly 50 knots, have abated in recent days. But the improvement looks to be only temporary, with the weather forecast to revert to the stormy seasonal norms by the end of the week. Khareef conditions normally last until the end of September.

The Caroline Bezengi had taken on an oil cargo at Novorossiysk, Russia and was destined for Gujarat. The tanker had been sanctioned by the EU, UK and US (OFAC), and has a past association with Russian state shipowner Sovcomflot.

From imagery available on September 11, the tanker is still leaking oil at what appeared to be a heavier rate than seen previously. The oil plume is still flowing towards the north-east, parallel to the Omani coast. There will be some oil being washed ashore on the Omani mainland, but once past Ras Madrakah, the plume seems to heading in a more easterly direction into the Northern Arabian Sea, unfortunately threatening the Iranian and Pakistani coastlines. There is no evidence in imagery of any salvage action or oil clearance operations in the area of Jazirat Al Qibliyyah, which is not surprising given the prevailing Khareef conditions.