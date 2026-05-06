Greeks Arrest Captain of Cargo Ship After Rescuing Crew from Sinking Ship

The Hellenic Coast Guard is reporting the rescue of nine crewmembers after a small cargo ship grounded and sank near the island of Andros on May 6. The Andros Port Authority, which is conducting the preliminary investigation, has arrested the captain and a bridge officer on charges of negligence and causing a shipwreck.

The cargo ship Corsage C. was built in 1982 and owned and operated by a Turkish company. The ship, which was 3,300 dwt, had departed from the Ploce Port in Croatia on May 2 and was heading toward the Black Sea with reports it was transporting a cargo of soda to Ukraine. It had passed the island of Kea but was too close to the northern shore of Andros. In the early hours of May 6, the ship grounded on the rocky coast.

The Corsage C. sustained significant hull damage and began taking on water. A distress call was placed, and four Hellenic Coast Guard patrol boats responded along with three passing ships and a fishing vessel. A ferry from Hellenic Seaways was among those responding to the call for assistance. The Hellenic Air Force also dispatched a helicopter.

The vessel sank off Andros, and the crew was rescued from the water and the rocks (Hellenic Coast Guard)

The report indicates that two crew members were rescued from the sea. The other seven had made their way onto the rocky shore. The pictures show a life raft deployed. The crew consists of seven Turkish nationals and one from Azerbaijan. They were transported to Andros and are reported to be in good condition.

The Coast Guard was deploying safety booms as a precaution against possible pollution.

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The ship was sailing under the flag of Vanuatu. The Equasis database reports it had been inspected in Ukraine in January and was cited for two deficiencies related to its charts and rescue boat. Turkish inspectors in December had also cited nine deficiencies, mostly related to documents. The ship was not detained, but in 2024 it was briefly held after cracks were found in its deck.

The Port Authority of Andros reports the ship’s captain, a 52-year-old Turkish national, was placed under arrest. They also arrested a 32-year-old Turkish national who was the bridge officer. The charges include neglect, neglect causing danger, and causing a shipwreck.

