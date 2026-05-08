Greek Fisherman Find Ukrainian Drone Boat in the Ionian Sea

On Thursday, Greek fishermen located a five-meter drone boat of a familiar Ukrainian design at the island of Lefkada, northwest of the Peloponnese on the Ionian Sea. The boat - positively identified as a Ukrainian Magura V3 - was handled as a potential explosive device and was dismantled by EOD experts to ensure safety.

The boat was discovered in a cave near the island's southwest tip. The fishermen who recovered it reported that the boat's engine was running and it was moving in circles - suggesting that it was engaged in operational activity shortly before the time of its discovery, recently enough that it had not yet run out of fuel. Images of the boat suggest artisanal construction: rough seams, exposed wires, matte-black paint and recreational-grade deck hatches. An electro-optical camera was mounted at the highest point of the deck, with a Starlink terminal next to it. The characteristics and size are consistent with Ukraine's Magura suicide drones, one-way attack boats that carry an explosive payload weighing several hundred kilos; Greek authorities confirmed the vessel's identity on Friday.

Bystander video from the boat's arrival shows that the engine was still running as the suspected bomb boat was brought into a public marina, towed alongside by a small launch.

Reports differ on whether the boat contained explosives at the time it was discovered. Former Hellenic Coast Guard Admiral Nikolaos Spanos (ret'd) told local outlet Flash that the vessel is believed to have carried an explosive charge, and had more than one detonation mechanism - and that the detonators were armed and ready to initiate a blast.

"If this boat had hit any boat or ship, today we would be mourning I don't know how many victims. It is serious," he told Flash.

The boat was later dismantled by EOD specialists from the Greek military. They determined that it did have detonators, but was not armed with explosives. It is unclear what its activities might have been off the coast of Lefkada.

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Two Russian vessels were attacked in the Central Mediterranean region within the last six months, and Ukrainian strikes are broadly suspected - though unproven. The most serious of the two, a crippling attack on the LNG carrier Arctic Metagaoz in March, is still an active and serious marine casualty concern off the coast of Libya.

The lost drone boat raises an operational concern for navies and special-warfare units: what happens when a secret drone boat loses steerage, propulsion or comms? Without a support vessel nearby, drone boats have no personnel available to conduct repairs; if left adrift, they pose the risk of inciting a diplomatic incident, injuring civilians, or allowing any secret technological details to leak to the party that finds and recovers the boat.

