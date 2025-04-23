Gas Leak on a Barge Prompts Community Alerts on Houston Ship Channel

On Tuesday, a gas leak on a barge on the Houston Ship Channel prompted community alerts on the key energy-infrastructure corridor, but local officials say that no air quality threats have been detected and residents have the all-clear.

Operator Kirby Inland Marine told local media that a vapor release occurred aboard a barge at the Targa Resources dock in Galena, Texas. A valve leak released an unspecified quantity of butadiene, a common industrial gas used for making plastics and synthetic rubber (like car tires). 1,3-butadiene is an EPA-listed carcinogen, an inhalation irritant, and highly flammable. Luckily, it breaks down quickly in the atmosphere, limiting the time in which it can have an effect.

The leak occurred because of a broken valve, according to local CW39 Houston. It was contained by late Tuesday, and the barge was towed to a safe location for further evaluation. The Houston Ship Channel has reopened to full service, and the City of Galena Park says that there are no air quality threats to the public.

No injuries were reported from the gas leak.