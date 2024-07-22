DP World and Evyap Group Complete Merger to Boost Turkish Trade

DP World and Turkey’s Evyap Group completed a strategic merger, bringing together the strengths of two of Turkey’s major ports on the Marmara Sea to create a new international logistics hub that they hope will elevate Turkey’s global trade. The terminals are operating currently at near full capacity.

Under the terms of the agreement approved last week by Turkey’s Competition Authority, DP World gains a 58 percent stake in Evyapport, while Evyap Group secures a 42 percent share of DP World Yar?mca. The two ports will operate under a unified brand and management.

DP World executives called Turkey one of the group’s most important markets. The merger they said would enhance end-to-end solutions and provide new benefits in speed and efficiency. Increasing throughput is seen as one of the immediate opportunities to address the lack of capacity at the terminals.

"This is an exciting partnership that will bring significant economic benefits to Türkiye and the wider region,” said Kris Adams, CEO of DP World Türkiye

DP World Yar?mca has an annual capacity of 1.15 million TEU and can berth up to four vessels. Its largest two berths are each approximately 1,500 feet in length and they highlight superior technology that can reach 120 movements per hour. Located close to the highway and rail system the port also employs eight remotely controlled STS cranes and has technical competence with 23 rows.

Evyapport started its operations with a liquid terminal in 2003 and added the container terminal in 2005. Its docks were expanded over time to its current length of approximately 1,500 feet. Today, Evyapport can handle super post panamax ships with its 3,800-foot berth and a water depth of 60 feet. It has an annual capacity of 855,000 TEUs, 1,120,000 tons of liquid cargo, and 500,000 tons of general cargo handling.

Mehmed Evyap, founder and CEO of Evyap Holding, predicted, “The new company will shorten operation times, increase service diversity, and add value to our customers and Turkey’s trade with efficiencies achieved across the two partnership terminals."

The merger will produce a combined 6,850 feet of berthing space which will allow more than one ultra-large container vessel simultaneously at both terminals. The total annual container handling capacity will also exceed two million TEUs. The companies highlight they will also have integrated operations which will expand to include project and heavy-lift cargo services.

They expect the combination to position DP World Evyap as a key player in the region's logistics operations and they believe it promises to boost Turkey’s export and import volumes while acting as a catalyst of growth for new industries.