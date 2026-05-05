Cruise Ship to Sail to Canary Islands After Medical Evacuation of Ill Crew

The situation with the expedition cruise ship Hondius continues to unfold as the World Health Organization (WHO) and multiple local authorities coordinate to address the ongoing viral outbreak aboard the ship. The latest reports indicate that no further cases have been identified, although a second case of hantavirus was confirmed, and after a medical evacuation, the ship will head toward the Canary Islands.

The situation began developing after the cruise ship departed Argentina on an extended repositioning cruise after a season in Antarctica. The cruise had been due to end this week at Cape Verde, but with a total of seven suspected cases of the virus, the authorities placed the ship in quarantine when it reached port. It remains anchored off Cape Verde, receiving support from the authorities on shore.

At this stage, the World Health Organization reports no new symptomatic individuals have been identified. One person had reported a mild fever at one point but is reported to be currently doing well. Two crewmembers, one Dutch and the other British, continue to experience acute respiratory symptoms. One is reported to be mild and the other severe, and two medical evacuation teams and planes are on route to Cape Verde to remove the two crewmembers and the traveling companion of a passenger who died on May 2.

The investigations are ongoing, while the WHO works with multiple authorities to implement the next phase of the plan. The ship’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, reports it is working to expedite the disembarkation of the 149 people aboard the ship so that they can receive medical screening.

The ship is currently operating at the highest level of its medical protocol, including isolation measures, hygiene protocols, and medical monitoring. WHO reports, as a precaution, passengers have been asked to remain in their cabins while disinfection and other public health measures are carried out.

“With the timing of the incubation period of hantavirus, which can be anywhere from one to six weeks, our assumption is that they were infected off the ship,” said WHO’s chief of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Dr Maria Van Kerkhove. “There could be some source of infection on the islands as well for some of the other suspect cases,” she said. “However, we do believe that there may be some human-to-human transmission that's happening among the really close contacts” such as the husband and wife and others who have shared cabins. They are also looking at a possible source, as the cruise stopped at several islands off the coast of Africa. Dr. Van Kerkhove pointed out that some of the ports “have a lot of rodents.” WHO also said there are no rodents aboard the cruise ship.

One passenger remains in a hospital in South Africa. WHO reports it was advised the patient is improving. Two passengers died in April, and a third aboard the ship on Saturday shortly before it reached Cape Verde.

WHO has been working with Spanish authorities, who have said they will welcome the ship and do a full epidemiological investigation.

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Oceanwide reports after the three people are evacuated, the plan is to begin repositioning the cruise ship. It will proceed toward the Canary Islands, which will take three days. They are in discussions to dock either at Gran Canaria or Tenerife.

WHO points out that there are thousands of hantavirus infections each year. It believes the risk to the public from this outbreak is very low.

