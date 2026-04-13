Construction Starts on Port of Montreal's Long-Delayed Container Terminal

Canada has finally started the construction on the new Contrecoeur container terminal at the Port of Montreal. The megaproject, which was first proposed nearly 40 years ago and has been the subject of delays and controversies, is expected to expand the capacity of the port by approximately 60 percent, making it the largest Atlantic coast port expansion in the country's history. The project will add up to 1.15 million TEU in annual container handling capacity, effectively eliminating capacity constraints that have bogged down the facility.

Prime Minister Mark Carney broke ground on the project, stating that the federal government through the Canada Infrastructure Bank has committed US$839 million in financing. Other financiers include the Government of Quebec that is contributing $94 million and Transport Canada with $108.5 million.

For the current Canadian government, Contrecoeur is a priority project for ongoing efforts to double non-U.S. exports and diversify trade partnerships, particularly in Asian markets. The new terminal will offer the shortest shipping route from North America's industrial heartland to Europe and the Mediterranean, two of the most promising alternative markets for Canadian importers and exporters. To seize this opportunity, the administration launched the Major Projects Office (MPO) in August last year, which streamlined approvals for the project, developed the financing model and helped secure permits in record time.

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The project involves the construction of two berths, a container handling area, an intermodal marshalling yard connected to the main rail network, a truck gate connected to the road network, and secondary facilities. Work on phase 1, which includes in-water works such as dredging and quay wall construction, started in October last year; phase 2 is set to begin next year. Commercial operations of the new terminal are targeted for 2030, with DP World Canada having secured the agreement to operate the facility for 40 years.

Montreal has built a reputation as one of Canada's critical gateways to the world, handling over 35 million tonnes of cargo annually and around 2,000 ship calls. The port generates nearly $72.3 billion for the economy annually and supports approximately 590,000 jobs.