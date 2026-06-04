Coast Guard Helps Save Leaking, Packed Migrant Boat With 240 People Aboard

On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies intercepted and rescued a rustic vessel carrying no fewer than 240 maritime migrants off the coast of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

At 1445 hours on Sunday, a Customs and Border Protection patrol plane spotted a 50-foot Haitian migrant vessel about 65 nautical miles south of Turks and Caicos. The boat was equipped with two outboard engines, and was heading north toward the islands.

CBP asked to hand off the pursuit to the Coast Guard. In response, Coast Guard watchstanders dispatched a search aircraft, which located the distressed migrant craft and observed the occupants bailing it out with buckets. They were removing about 3-5 gallons a minute, indicating that the boat was taking on water at a substantial rate. One of the outboard engines also appeared to be shut down.

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The USCG aircrew directed two local law enforcement vessels from the Turks and Caicos to the scene. The responders took the boat in tow and transferred the occupants to the Turks and Caicos Border Force, which took them into custody.

"We strongly advise anyone considering participating in an unlawful maritime migration attempt to reconsider," said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, Coast Guard deputy director of Operations Bahamas Turks and Caicos. "These journeys are extremely hazardous, frequently involving severely overcrowded and unseaworthy vessels that are often taking on water and lack basic life-saving equipment. We encourage all individuals to pursue safe, legal, and orderly avenues for migration rather than risking their lives at sea."