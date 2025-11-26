CMB.TECH and Damen to Build Larger, Hybrid Offshore Support Vessel

Citing the strong demand and need for advanced capabilities for the offshore sector, CMB.TECH’s offshore services division, Windtech, and Damen unveiled designs for a larger, hybrid CSOV. Windtech has ordered one of the vessels and has options for five additional ships.

The new class is to be known as the Innovation Series, and it will combine larger open deck space with a subsea crane and hybrid power and fuel efficiency. The companies report that the design builds on the Elevation Series Commissioning Services Operation Vessels the jointly developed and are currently under construction in Vietnam. The first of the vessels was introduced in August 2025.

“Today, we introduce a new vessel type, not only to our fleet, but also to the market. We take the best of two worlds: we combine the benefits of a large deck and crane of an MPSV with the comfortable offshore accommodation of an ASV,” said Willem van der Wel, Managing Director at Windcat.

While based on the proven design of the CSOVs, the new MP-ASVs will be larger. They will measure 102 meters (335 feet) in length compared to the 87 meters (285 feet) for the CSOVs. The vessels will increase capacity from 120 people to 190 and have endurance capabilities for at least 28 days. The increased deck space will be 750 square meters, while it will have a subsea crane with a capacity of 150 tonnes, and the ability to launch and recover ROVs.

Like the Windcat CSOVs, a key feature of the Innovation Series vessels will be the integration of low-carbon fuels. A dual-fuel hydrogen engine will make it possible to run the auxiliary genset on hydrogen. The vessels will also feature a large 3981kWh battery pack on a DC grid for low emissions' performance. This will enable peak shaving, allowing the variable-speed main engines to operate at their most efficient working point, for example, during DP operations, thereby reducing fuel consumption.

It will also incorporate other features from the previous designs, including being equipped with a dynamic positioning system. It will use azimuth thrusters, a tunnel thruster for and aft, which will make it possible to continue to operate even in the event of a thruster failure. It will also feature a motion-compensated gangway, which can also maintain a fixed connection with other structures.

Damen is planning to commence construction of the first MP-ASV in February 2026, with delivery expected in 2028. Like the Windcat CSOVs, the MP-ASVs will be built at the Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam.

Windcat continues to grow its operations. It reports a current fleet of over 55 CTVs and 1 CSOV, with 6 CTVs, 5 CSOVs, and 1 MP-ASV under construction.

