China Protests Taiwanese Leader's Remarks With Mass Naval Drill

On Monday, the Chinese military launched a massive one-day drill off the coast of Taiwan, demonstrating its displeasure with recent remarks by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te.

According to the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, 17 Chinese PLA Navy warships and 17 China Coast Guard vessels approached Taiwan, with some operating close in to the island's shores. In addition, the PLA Navy carrier Liaoning was operating to the east of Taiwan, conducting aircraft launch and recovery operations.

The PLA's movements were a response to a speech that Taiwan's President Lai made last Thursday. "On this land, democracy and freedom are growing and thriving. The People's Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan," said Lai in an annual keynote address. "I will . . . uphold the commitment to resist annexation or encroachment upon our sovereignty."

China claims the island of Taiwan as its own, and the administration of Chinese president Xi Jinping has pledged to reunify it with the mainland - potentially by force.

Li Xi, a spokesperson for the PLA's Eastern Theater Command, made clear that the Chinese exercise was aimed squarely at Taiwan.

"Always on high alert, troops of the theater command keep strengthening combat readiness with arduous training, and will foil the 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," Li said in a statement.

China's Ministry of Commerce added pressure of its own, threatening trade restrictions. The ministry announced Saturday that it is "studying further measures based on the conclusions of the investigation into trade barriers from Taiwan."

