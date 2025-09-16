China - Philippines Vessels Collide as Water Cannons Used on Supply Mission

The Philippines’ monthly supply mission to the disputed area in the South China Sea near the Scarborough Shoal resulted in another incident between the two countries, with accusations of illegal activity from both sides. While the versions of the incident differ, both sides highlighted the use of water cannons against one Filipino vessel, while China released video of the ship hitting one of its Coast Guard vessels.

The Philippines Coast Guard and the Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources highlighted it as a regular resupply mission to more than 35 Filipino fishing boats operating in the area around the shoal. At least three Coast Guard vessels, two bureau vessels with the supplies, and a government-owned fish processing vessel, Mamalakaya, were on the mission. They were bringing essential fuel and ice to the fishermen, according to the Philippine authorities.

The Chinese broadcast announcements early this morning, September 16, of a live fire exercise in the region, and shortly after 0900 local time, the vessels began to interact. They were at various positions ranging between 17, 14, and 10 nautical miles from the shoal.

— Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) September 16, 2025

The Philippines says a China Coast Guard vessel began blasting one of the bureau’s boats with its water cannon in an incident that lasted for 29 minutes. Another vessel had begun using its water cannon when the Filipino vessel was 17 miles from the shoal. A third vessel later attempted to block the ship when it was 10 miles from the shoal and to use its water cannon, but the Philippines says its vessel was able to execute safety maneuvers.

The spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard, Jay Tarriela, released a statement saying the bureau’s boat sustained significant damage, including shattered windows on the bridge, damage to the captain’s cabin, and electrical short circuits. The glass from the windows injured one sailor aboard the vessel.

The Chinese released the video showing the collision while calling the actions by the Philippines “illegal activities” and a “deliberate provocation.” They asserted the Philippines “intentionally rammed” the China Coast Guard vessel and was acting in “an unprofessional and dangerous manner.” They said regulatory measures were enforced, reporting the broadcasting of warnings via loudspeakers and using water cannons.

The vessels ultimately disengaged, and the Filipino boat rejoined the others and completed the resupply mission. China is contending that the Philippines sent more than 10 vessels into the area, coming from various directions.

There have been frequent confrontations between the Chinese and the Filipinos during these resupply missions. Tensions were further raised last week when China announced it was designating a nature reserve in parts of the area. The Philippines filed a formal protest, continuing to assert that the area is recognized as part of its EEZ.

