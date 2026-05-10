China Names Largest Methanol Dual-Fuel Boxship Expanding Green Shipping



Chinese officials highlighted the naming ceremony for the new vessel, OOCL Wisdom. The ship is the largest capacity methanol-fueled containership, and as the first in a series of 12 ships, it further expands China’s push into green shipping.

Orient Overseas Container Line’s parent, COSCO Shipping, announced in 2022 its order for a dozen ultra-large methanol-fueled containerships. Seven of the vessels are being built by Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) and are assigned to OOCL, while five are being built by Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS) for COSCO. It said the total order was valued at just under $2.9 billion, with the ships due for delivery into 2028.

The first of the ships was named OOCL Wisdom on May 8 in Nantong. At 399 meters (1,309 feet) in length, it builds on the company’s first class of conventionally fueled ultra-large vessels delivered over the last two years. OOCL Wisdom has a capacity of 24,168 TEU, which the company notes makes it the largest-capacity methanol-fueled containership yet built. It is 225,000 dwt and uses the largest methanol dual-fuel propulsion system. The main engine, auxiliary engine, and boilers are all equipped for dual-fuel operations. It will have a service speed of 22.7 knots.

The company also highlights a broad range of new technologies incorporated into the design. The ship is equipped with an advanced intelligent data platform and energy efficiency management system, which will permit it to achieve real-time ship-shore information exchange, automatic speed and trim optimization, and real-time prediction of hull structural fatigue damage.

“The delivery of OOCL Wisdom not only expands OOCL's fleet and sets a new benchmark for our vessel technology, but also demonstrates our firm commitment to green and low-carbon development, digital intelligence, and sustainability,” said Tao Weidong, Chief Executive Officer of OOCL, during the naming ceremony.

It is the latest addition to COSCO’s fleet of methanol ships. Last year, the company launched its new line of 16,163 TEU containerships with the COSCO Shipping Yangpu. The ship measures 366 meters (1,200 feet), and the class was built with an 11,000 cubic meter ultra-large methanol storage tank. It allows the ships to complete a one-way trip entirely on methanol between the Far East and the U.S. East Coast without refueling. One of the challenges for methanol operations is that, as a fuel, it only has about a third of the energy density of conventional fuels, requiring large tanks for long-distance operations.

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The 16,136 TEU class consists of four ships, with the last, COSCO Shipping Lily, delivered earlier this year. It followed COSCO Shipping Carnation and COSCO Shipping Panama. COSCO Shipping has also ordered the construction of 16 methanol-fueled containerships with a capacity of 12,000 TEU. It also completed the conversion of its first 20,000-TEU vessel, COSCO Shipping Libra, to dual-fuel methanol capabilities.

COSCO has emerged at the forefront of the sector for methanol-fueled ships, while others, including Maersk, have slowed their push into methanol, citing concerns about the fuel supply and infrastructure to support expansion. DNV calculates that there are currently 70 methanol dual-fueled containerships in service with orders for an additional 180 vessels. Containerships represent the largest portion of methanol-fueled ships.