Chief Engineer Killed as Bulker is Attacked Exiting Strait of Hormuz

Iran appears to be moving to further solidify its position on the Strait of Hormuz, with reports of another vessel being attacked overnight between Monday and Tuesday, August 18. The trade group INTERCARGO is confirming the death of one seafarer aboard the vessel, who is believed to be the chief engineer.

The bulker Minoan Dignity (76,800 dwt) was underway using the route near the Omani coast. Built in 2004, the vessel is Greek-managed and registered in Liberia.

The reports coming from third parties and the company’s security officer told UK Maritime Trade Operations that the bulker was struck by an unknown projectile while it was 0.5 nautical miles from Oman near the northern (western) side of the Strait of Hormuz. The ship was reportedly hit on its starboard side, damaging the engine room and killing one person. UKMTO reports it was unable to contact the vessel directly.

The security consultancy Vanguard Tech is reporting that the person killed was the chief engineer. It further reports that two attempts to evacuate the ship had been unsuccessful, but the Omani Coast Guard was responding to assist the crew.

The International Maritime Organization currently lists 17 confirmed fatalities as of August 11. It reports that since the start of the conflict, there have been 65 confirmed incidents involving shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Middle East.

INTERCARGO was expressing “profound concern for the remaining crew and hoping for their safe evacuation.” Calling for all parties to respect international law and to safeguard civilian seafarers and merchant vessels, the organization writes, “INTERCARGO reiterates its fundamental position: seafarers are civilians and must never become targets or collateral victims of geopolitical conflicts.”

Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, highlights that Iran had previously said it would begin imposing its fees on the Strait of Hormuz when the 60-day agreement with the United States ended, which was Monday, August 17.

FARS News Agency had reported on Monday that another tanker was stopped for attempting to take the route near Oman and not paying for services. Kelly identifies the product tanker as the Liberian-flagged Amara (47,931 dwt). The vessel’s AIS shows it slowly circling near Iran’s Qeshm island. The tanker, which is managed from the UAE, is transmitting on its AIS a message of “IND Crew/Owner.” This incident followed the targeting of three tankers associated with the UAE’s ADNOC over the weekend and last week.

Tensions are high in the region, with Reuters citing data from Kpler that Hormuz transits have remained at a trickle the past few days. It reports Kpler tracked only three vessels exiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday after two on Sunday and three on Saturday. It said no VLC tankers or LNG carriers were passing through the Strait.

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Donald Trump, in his latest barrage of social media postings, wrote on Tuesday that “There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran.” He says the naval blockade remains in full force and effect, with CENTCOM reporting on Monday that 64 ships have been redirected.

Trump is now saying that “All water mines have been removed or detonated.” He continues to state that the Hormuz Strait is open and operating. Trump posted a map showing the area with the words "New US Territory" on the Strait of Hormuz,