In the Know Podcast 75: Matthias Schulze, VP Marine, Siemens Energy

In this episode of The Maritime Executive's podcast series, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with Matthias Schulze, VP of Marine at Siemens Energy. Schulze is a former German Navy officer and has worked for Siemens Energy's marine business for 25 years. Over the course of his career, the firm has helped propel the expansion of battery-electric propulsion systems from a niche option to an increasingly commonplace solution for ferries, harbor tugs and other vessel classes requiring an environmentally-sensitive operating profile.

In addition to installing electric propulsion aboard 250-plus vessels and counting, the company builds the sophisticated pierside equipment needed for battery recharging. It's a technology that is taking off, he says, and more growth is expected ahead. "There's been a revolution going through the whole industry when it comes to technology," he says. To learn more, listen in on their conversation below.