In the Know Podcast 75: Matthias Schulze, VP Marine, Siemens Energy
In this episode of The Maritime Executive's podcast series, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with Matthias Schulze, VP of Marine at Siemens Energy. Schulze is a former German Navy officer and has worked for Siemens Energy's marine business for 25 years. Over the course of his career, the firm has helped propel the expansion of battery-electric propulsion systems from a niche option to an increasingly commonplace solution for ferries, harbor tugs and other vessel classes requiring an environmentally-sensitive operating profile.
In addition to installing electric propulsion aboard 250-plus vessels and counting, the company builds the sophisticated pierside equipment needed for battery recharging. It's a technology that is taking off, he says, and more growth is expected ahead. "There's been a revolution going through the whole industry when it comes to technology," he says. To learn more, listen in on their conversation below.
The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.