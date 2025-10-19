Canada Launches Prequalification for First Offshore Wind Farm Bidding



Canada is taking a key step toward launching its offshore wind energy industry with the opening of its first prequalification round, along with a Call for Information from the communities and partners. It is a critical step toward the launch of the first auction for licenses off the coast of Nova Scotia.

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator (CNSOER), an independent joint agency created by the government of Canada and Nova Scotia, opened the two actions simultaneously on October 16, with both scheduled to run for 90 days. It follows the September Strategic Direction from the two governments for the process and the designation of four Wind Energy Areas in July. Three of the areas are situated south of Nova Scotia’s eastern mainland, and the fourth is east of Cape Breton Island.

In providing the strategic direction, the governments had called this a “pivotal moment” for Canada. They provided direction to formally initiate the process, saying it would be a historic achievement for Canada and Nova Scotia.

“There is enormous potential for offshore wind in Canada,” they said, directing that the first step should target 3000 MW. They, however, noted that the ambition is to reach 5000 MW in the near term and said the regulator should determine the feasibility based on the initial prequalification and call for information. They said they would welcome the recommendation, if appropriate, to make “an even more ambitious call for bids.”

The prequalification seeks to identify companies capable of undertaking the project and ensuring their financial and technical capabilities. The regulator was directed not to make this set too burdensome, as they said that a more detailed and thorough assessment of the qualifications and capacity would take place during the actual bidding process.

At the same time, CNSOER is inviting feedback on the process from indigenous groups as well as rights holders, including the fishing sector, industry, government, the public, and other stakeholders. They are invited to comment on the possible evaluation criteria for the Call for Bids as well as the possible draft terms and conditions for the licenses.

The pre-qualified companies will be eligible to bid for the licenses. No timeline has been set for the Call for Bids, but the submissions in this prior step are due by January 13, 2026.

