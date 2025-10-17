The Maritime Executive's Salvage & Special Ops Edition is Available Online

(Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2025 edition.)

American Icon

That's the title of our feature story this edition on McAllister towing, whose distinctive red-and-white striped stacks are a familiar sight in ports up and down the U.S. East Coast as well as Puerto Rico. Its long and colorful history dates back to its founding in 1864 by Captain James McAllister, which makes it one of the oldest family-owned-and-operated companies in America, if not the world.

Read all about it in this issue's Case Study and Executive Interview!

Mona Rose, the founder and owner of Tunnel Radio, is our Executive Achievement feature. Tunnel Radio is an interesting story. It provides secure radio communications in tunnels and mines and other enclosed locations, like the bowels of a ship, which is its latest focus. It's a fascinating technology, and the company has a bright future.

Senior Editor Jack O'Connell had the pleasure of interviewing Mona and also gives us an up-date on the brouhaha within the IMO over its proposed net-zero framework (NZF) in his Upgrade & Downgrades column, "The Revolt Against Net Zero." In a similar vein, Eye on Energy guru Allen Brooks takes issue with the International Energy Agency (IEA) over the accuracy of its forecasts in "The IEA Struggles With Its Mandate," while the irony-loving Erik Kravets shows how container freight rates are driven by one crisis after another in his View From the E.U. column, "Mr. Container's Revenge."

These are insightful and entertaining commentaries -not to be missed!

Next up is our annual Global Salvage Review, "Feast or Famine," penned by regular contributor Pat Zeitler, who demonstrates how companies like Smit and Resolve and Donjon have to leverage their skills in other areas to offset the uneven revenue stream provided by the feast-or-famine world of international salvage.

On the futuristic front, Chad Fuhrmann gives an update on the promise of hydrogen fuel in "Gen Hydro" while Sean Holt tells how to protect your vessel from cyber threats in the appropriately titled "Cyber-Proofing."

Sean Hogue authors an ode to cranes - not the birds, the mechanical ones – in “Poetry in Motion," in which he describes the choreography of giant cranes doing their work in every shipyard in the world. He also gives us an up-close look at the wonders of SPMTs - self-propelled modular transporters, in case you were wondering, as I was - which can move huge pieces of equipment (like modular ship components) over sometimes uneven terrain.

Rounding out our September-October edition is Tom Peters'fine review of global container ports which, despite tariffs and trade wars and all the uncertainty surrounding shipping these days, continue to invest steadily in expansion projects in anticipation of better things to come. Titled "Positive Steps," its focus is terminal upgrades and zero-emissions initiatives.

Lots of intellectual capital here, so load up and enjoy! Meanwhile, we look forward to seeing you in December at the Annual Work Boat Show in New Orleans, and we thank you for your continued readership and support. Till next time! – MarEx



Tony Munoz is the Founder, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Maritime Executive.

To read the latest edition of the magazine, go to The Maritime Executive September/October Salvage & Special Ops Report. To subscribe to the magazine, please go to https://www.maritime-executive.com/subscribe.