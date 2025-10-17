MAIB: Fatal Propeller Strike at a Wreck Site Caused by Ineffective Lookout

A seasoned recreational diver who was exploring the wreck of a German battleship in the popular diving site Scapa Flow in Scotland died after being struck by the propeller of a boat, an accident that was caused by a lack of sufficient lookout, investigations have established.

Paul Smith, 70, was exploring the wreck of SMS Markgraf in Scapa Flow off the coast of Orkney when he was struck by the rotating propeller of the UK-registered dive workboat Karin on September 28, 2023. Smith was diving from a second dive workboat, Jean Elaine, that was also supporting divers exploring the wreck.

The Marine Accident Investigation Board (MAIB) has now released its report on the accident, highlighting that Karin’s skipper was not maintaining a sufficient lookout despite manoeuvring in an area with multiple submerged divers. The report also shows that the risk to divers was increased by the simultaneous operation of two dive boats on the same wreck and that existing harbour authority controls were insufficient to provide a robust safety barrier.

Scapa Bay is the resting place of many shipwrecks sunk during World Wars I and II. Specifically, the site is famous for the internment and scuttling of the German High Seas fleet at the end of WWI. The wreck of Markgraf at a depth of 45 meters was one of seven battleships that remained in Scapa Flow, which is a popular site for recreational divers and was recently designated as a protected site by the Scottish government. On typical charters, divers often carry out two dives per day from their respective vessels before returning to port each night.

In its investigation report, MAIB shows that on the day of the accident, Karin was on day six of a one-week charter for a group of 10 recreational leisure divers. Jean Elaine was under charter for the same period for a group of 12 recreational leisure divers, including Smith and his dive buddy.

Both work boats had arrived at the wreck site in midmorning, with several divers proceeding to enter the water to explore the wreck, a dive that often lasted for 45 minutes. The investigation shows that while carrying out a “decompression stop” during the ascent, Smith was struck by the propeller of Karin after the vessel failed to see a marker buoy that both he and his buddy had released.

Despite striking the submerged diver, neither the skipper nor the deckhand of Karin noticed anything to indicate that there had been any contact. On the same day in the afternoon, the 1945-built 24-meter wooden-hulled vessel was back at the site for her second dive of the day. Karin was originally built as a fishing vessel but was purchased by Johns Diving Charters in 1995 and registered in the UK. The owner converted the vessel to operate as a workboat to support recreational diving activities and sightseeing trips.

Though a team led by the Aberdeen Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre carried out an extensive search for the missing diver, the search was unsuccessful and was terminated. Smith’s body was, however, recovered three weeks later by a specialist diving company that deployed a side scan sonar system to locate the missing diver.

MAIB contends the accident could have been avoided if Karin’s skipper had maintained an effective lookout. “The basic principles of good watchkeeping: vigilance, clear communication, and adherence to operational procedures for the activities undertaken are well-tried and tested. Had they been followed during this event, particularly with two vessels operating in proximity to submerged divers, this tragic accident could have been avoided,” said Andrew Moll, MAIB Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents.

Following the release of the report, MAIB is reminding dive boat operators of the need to maintain a good lookout and advising divers not to attach deployed marker buoys to their persons. The agency also wants the Orkney Islands Council Harbour to conduct a risk-based review of recreational diving operations for dive vessel operators at the Scapa Flow site.

