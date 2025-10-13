Harry Valentine

Author and Researcher

Harry Valentine

[email protected]

Mr. Valentine has a degree in mechanical engineering from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada specializing in thermodynamics (energy conversion) and transportation technology. He has worked as a technical journalist for the past 10-years and has more than 2 decades of research in the transportation industry.

Locomotive

Compressed Air Over Water for Short Distance Propulsion

Published Oct 13, 2025 10:23 PM by Harry Valentine

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; During the early to mid 1900s, manufacturers of steam locomotives also built compressed air powered locomotives for the...

Grain terminal at Port of Churchill (Ansgar Walk / CC BY SA 2.5)

Hudson Bay's Port of Churchill Could Host Transatlantic Container Service

Published Aug 17, 2025 6:39 PM by Harry Valentine

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; Plans are underway to develop the Port of Churchill on Hudson Bay to serve larger ships and to upgrade the railway line...

Odfjell

Spin-Offs From the Suction Sail

Published Jul 23, 2025 7:03 PM by Harry Valentine

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; &nbsp; The suction sail is an innovative design that uses a small amount of energy to redirect a large flow of crossw...

CBP container scanning

AI-Based Container Inspection Could Deter Exports of Stolen Goods

Published May 25, 2025 2:37 PM by Harry Valentine

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; The theft of automobiles in developed nations for export to customers in underdeveloped countries has prompted customs o...

The small port of Sarnia, Ontario on the east bank of the St. Claire River (Sentinel-2 / Copernicus / CC BY SA 4.0)

Tariffs Open Up New Opportunities for Trade at Canada's Great Lakes Ports

Published May 15, 2025 5:37 PM by Harry Valentine

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; Prior to both the pandemic lockdown and the more recent trade tariffs, there was potential to expand direct container sh...

Ontario, Hudson Bay (top) and James Bay, extending south from Hudson Bay (iStock / Frank Ramspott)

Ontario Seeks Arctic Port on James Bay

Published May 8, 2025 10:18 PM by Harry Valentine

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; Top government officials from the Province of Ontario, Canada have recently expressed interest in developing a maritime...

The Mackenzie River near Thiigehtchic (SF-DVS / CC BY 2.0)

Developing Waterway Cruises in Northern Canada

Published Apr 17, 2025 1:41 PM by Harry Valentine

Posted in: Cruise Ships

&nbsp; Trump&rsquo;s tariffs have elicited a backlash from Canadian tourists, who now choose to visit domestic attractions. The...

Panama Canal

Could Mega-Scale Pumping Solve Canal Transit Problems?

Published Apr 13, 2025 10:13 PM by Harry Valentine

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; Reduced water depths occur along navigable inland waterways, disrupting the economics of waterway transportation. While...

Canadian flag

Op-Ed: As Tariffs Rise, Canadian Cruisers Can Skip the U.S. Market

Published Apr 8, 2025 10:32 PM by Harry Valentine

Posted in: Cruise Ships

&nbsp; The Canadian public has responded to the American tariff on trade. Airline bookings from Canada to American destinations...

Ontario

A "Floating Truck Stop" Could Alleviate Ontario's Highway Congestion

Published Mar 12, 2025 8:58 PM by Harry Valentine

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The increasing volume of east &ndash; west road traffic through North America&rsquo;s busiest corridor at Toronto, Canad...

More News Stories