Bulker Suffers Serious Damage in Collision in Gulf of Kutch

After a serious collision between two bulkers in the Gulf of Kutch, the Indian Coast Guard has launched a major rescue and pollution-response operation to minimize the potential impact of the casualty.

On September 11, the bulker KMax Emperor (IMO 9477426) and the True Mariner (IMO 9599822) collided at a crowded anchorage off Mundra Port. AIS data from Pole Star Global shows that the two vessels were anchored next to each other for several days prior to the casualty.

The data suggests that at about 0530 hours UTC on September 11, KMax Emperor departed from her anchor circle and moved towards True Mariner, located approximately one kilometer to the northeast. KMax Emperor was making up to four knots prior to making contact, the AIS data shows.