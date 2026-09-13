Bulker Suffers Serious Damage in Collision in Gulf of Kutch
After a serious collision between two bulkers in the Gulf of Kutch, the Indian Coast Guard has launched a major rescue and pollution-response operation to minimize the potential impact of the casualty.
On September 11, the bulker KMax Emperor (IMO 9477426) and the True Mariner (IMO 9599822) collided at a crowded anchorage off Mundra Port. AIS data from Pole Star Global shows that the two vessels were anchored next to each other for several days prior to the casualty.
The data suggests that at about 0530 hours UTC on September 11, KMax Emperor departed from her anchor circle and moved towards True Mariner, located approximately one kilometer to the northeast. KMax Emperor was making up to four knots prior to making contact, the AIS data shows.
After the collision, True Mariner appeared to drift to the west, then went to anchor again a short distance from her initial position. KMax Emperor also anchored again nearby.
Courtesy Indian Coast Guard
In a brief statement, the Indian Coast Guard said that it had launched a rescue operation shortly after the collision. KMax Emperor sustained significant damage on the port quarter, and was trimmed by the stern and listing slightly to port. 21 members of her crew were safely evacuated, and three remained aboard to oversee response operations.
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The Indian Coast Guard also mobilized pollution control resources, working with other agencies to coordinate the response.
Bystander video circulating on social media showed two of the KMax Emperor's life rafts deployed at the stern and a large hole in the hull on the port quarter. The vessel was riding low in the water.