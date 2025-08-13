Bulker Grounds in St. Lawrence River Raising Water Level Questions

The Canadian Coast Guard issued a warning that a large bulker had grounded early on August 12, north of Montreal on the St. Lawrence River. While the authorities were quick to say they did not believe it was due to falling water levels, many have questioned the impact of a growing drought on shipping in the vital seaway.

The bulker Federal Yamaska reported to the Coast Guard at 5:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday that it had lost power and grounded in the river. The ship is outside the main shipping lane, but the Coast Guard has warned vessels to produce a minimum wake and requested that other ships give the grounded vessel a “wide berth” while passing. Further, they have ordered no meeting or overtaking of other vessels in the area.

Federal Yamaska, registered in the Marshall Islands, is operated by Fednav, a specialist in navigating Canadian waters, including the Arctic, Great Lakes, and the St. Lawrence Seaway. Built in 2013, the vessel is 590 feet (180 meters) in length and 37,153 dwt.

A Coast Guard spokesperson told the Canadian Press that they were still investigating the cause of the grounded, but they did not believe it was due to low water levels in the area. They said the vessel, which was traveling to Montreal loaded with sugar, had advised that it lost power and drifted south of the shipping channel. They are reporting the vessel is in compliance with the loading regulations for that region of the river.

Many questions, however, have been raised as the Quebec area of Canada is experiencing a heatwave and has had a lack of precipitation in the southern portion of the province for nearly a month. Le Journal reported this week that the water level on the St. Lawrence River is at its lowest level in 15 years. Falling water levels had already prompted load restrictions for vessels on the river between Quebec and Montreal.

The Coast Guard said there were no injuries or reports of pollution from the grounding. They are currently waiting for the shipping company’s plan for refloating the vessel. The expectation is that the ship will remain in this position for at least several days.

Observers, however, are noting the ship is in a similar area on the river to where another bulker grounded on December 24, 2024. Efforts to refloat the Maccoa, which was loaded with 3,000 tons of corn, were unsuccessful and required lightening the vessel. It took two weeks to remove part of the cargo and free the ship.

