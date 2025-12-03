Pirates Attack LPG Carrier, Kidnap Crew Off West Africa

An LPG carrier has become the latest target of the ongoing piracy off West Africa, with reports confirming that nine of the ship’s crew have been kidnapped and one injured. The vessel was underway bound for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, when it was boarded.

Security group Vanguard reports the vessel was approximately 50 nautical miles west of the coast when an unknown number of armed pirates boarded the ship. The vessel is identified as the CGAS Saturn (3,090 dwt), built in 2003 and operating under the Portuguese flag. The ship is 75 meters (246 feet) in length.

The crew was rounded up according to a report from Diaplous. Personal belongings were stolen, and during the incident, one seafarer sustained what Christiania Gas is describing as “light injuries” and received medical care onboard.

The pirates left the vessel, taking with them nine of the ship’s crew. Vanguard reports the second captain, third captain, a deck officer, and an oiler were left behind. Diapolous says that a Portuguese Navy patrol boat was tasked to intercept the vessel, while the company reports the CGAS Saturn has proceeded to safe waters.

Christina Gas said its emergency response team has been activated and is liaising with all relevant authorities.

Neptune P2P Group highlights that the incident emphasized the continuing risk to seafarers in the region and specifically the kidnap-for-ransom threat to commercial shipping. They report that there have been at least 17 armed robbery or piracy incidents reported in the Gulf of Guinea in the past 12 months. The International Maritime Bureau, in its last report, said there were 15 incidents in 2025 with a total of 14 crewmembers having been kidnapped between January and September 2025.



Top photo by René Nielsen, courtesy of VesselFinder

