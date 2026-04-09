Australia Bans Chinese-Owned Bulker for Unpaid Crew Wages

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, well-known for its strict enforcement actions, announced it has issued a six-month ban against a Chinese-owned bulker for unpaid crew wages and other violations. It is the second ban the authority has issued in a little over a month, with it saying it should serve as a reminder to employers of their obligations under the Maritime Labour Convention.

The Liberia-flagged bulker BBG Wuzhou (81,895 dwt) recently arrived in the port of Newcastle, where AMSA reports it conducted a comprehensive inspection. Built in 2016, the vessel is owned and managed by companies in China.

AMSA reports it found that the crew had not been paid for seven months, with unpaid wages totaling nearly A$69,000 (US$49,000). In addition, AMSA says it identified multiple issues, including insufficient food and not providing free drinking water. It also reports the ship was detained for unseaworthiness and “being substandard.”

The bulker departed Newcastle on April 7 bound for Singapore. After its departure, AMSA issued a six-month ban from entering or using any Australian ports or waters. It remains in effect until October 4.

“Australia has zero tolerance for such conduct. It is unlawful, unethical, and a clear breach of our laws and values,” said Greg Witherall, AMSA Acting Executive Director Operations. “Vessel bans are costly, with some operators facing losses of millions of dollars by being denied access to Australian ports.”

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AMSA highlighted the actions, saying they should serve as a clear warning to maritime employers to meet their obligations. It emphasized that the MLC requires timely payment of wages, safe accommodations, adequate rest, and access to support. It said that a failure to meet minimum standards for seafarers’ living and working conditions “may result in serious consequences.”

This was the second ban issued in 2026, after an action against another Chinese-owned bulker, Ocean Bright, on March 8. It was also cited for more than US$32,000 in unpaid wages to eight members of the crew and banned for six months.

