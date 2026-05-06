Australia Bans Bulker After Finding Unpaid Wages and Charges for Water

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is demonstrating its continuing determination to safeguard the well-being of seafarers through its ongoing enforcement of international regulations. Using what has now become a familiar tool, AMSA has, for the third time in less than two months, banned a vessel from Australian waters for three months after having violations of the Maritime Labour Convention, including accusations of not paying seafarers and charging them for potable water.

In the latest case, the Liberia-flagged vessel FPMC B Forever (180,099 dwt), which is operated by Formosa Plastics Marine Corporation (FPMC), has been banned from entering Australian ports or waters until July 28. A detention order followed by the immediate ban came after AMSA boarded the bulk carrier on April 23 at the Port of Newcastle for a port state control inspection.

Inspectors reported they found that the ship’s crew had been underpaid by almost A$15,000 (US$10,853). In addition, they reported that the crew was being charged for potable water, among other unlawful violations of the MLC. AMSA is well known for maintaining strict enforcement of international regulations on vessels and operators to safeguard seafarers and the marine environment.

The bulker was built in 2010 by the Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry shipyard in China and is registered in Liberia. It is part of a large fleet operated by Taiwan-based Formosa Plastics Group. The company has a fleet of over 40 vessels ranging from chemical tankers to product tankers, bulk carriers, and gas carriers.

“Underpaying seafarers – by any amount – is unlawful and will trigger enforcement action,” said Greg Witherall, AMSA Acting Executive Director Operations. “This action should serve as a clear warning to operators who think they can cut corners at the expense of their crew. The law is clear: if you underpay your crew, the cost will be far higher than the wages you tried to withhold.”

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The ban on the FPMC B Forever is the latest action that AMSA is taking against rogue vessels and operators. Last month, Chinese-owned bulker BBG Wuzhou was slapped with a six-month ban for unpaid crew wages and other violations. In March, another Chinese-owned bulker, Ocean Bright, was also banned from Australian waters for six months owing to unpaid wages.

AMSA is warning vessel operators not to risk a ban by complying with their obligations in line with international laws. It highlights that the MLC requires the timely payment of wages, safe accommodation, adequate rest, and access to support, as well as providing crew transfers. AMSA said it will not tolerate underpayment or unlawfully charging crews for services they’re entitled to receive.