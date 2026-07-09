American Mariners Protest Chinese Ship Working in U.S. Domestic Trade

On Thursday, a crowd of American mariners traveled to Garyville, Louisiana to meet a Chinese asphalt tanker at a refinery pier. That the vessel was Chinese-owned was not itself unusual - about 20 percent of all merchant ships are, and the owner of this one, China COSCO, is the world's largest shipping company. At issue was the vessel's route: since arriving in the United States, the foreign-crewed Jin Zhou Wan ("Jinzhou Bay," IMO 9802580) had called in Boston, Portland, Philadelphia and Baltimore to move U.S. cargoes, and arrived Thursday in Garyville to deliver a load of American-made asphalt. This would be unlawful in ordinary times due to the Jones Act, which reserves coastwise routes for U.S. tonnage and U.S. labor, but a White House waiver has authorized foreign labor in U.S. maritime transportation until mid-August.

Members of the Seafarers International Union (SIU) were on hand to protest the tanker's arrival. "Louisiana's mariners should not have to stand by on the dock while a Chinese state-owned shipping company takes over work that belongs on American vessels," said Chris Westbrook, SIU vice president for the Gulf Coast. "The Jones Act creates family-supporting jobs, strengthens our nation's maritime readiness, and helps ensure America has the merchant marine it needs when our country calls."

The initial 60-day waiver was signed when Iran shuttered the Strait of Hormuz and sent global oil prices soaring. The Trump administration enacted it in hopes that it would help keep down prices for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel; in the case of Jin Zhou Wan, the asphalt cargo is not fuel, but is still permitted by the broad waiver policy.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The Jones Act's supporters are hoping that the president will bring the waiver program to a close early, or at least by August 16, the current expiry date. All members of the House Republican leadership team - House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Oversight chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY), House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Transportation Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MS), and 48 others - have signed a petition asking the White House to sunset the waiver when it expires.

Administration officials have spoken positively about the waiver, and have yet to signal whether it could be renewed. The rationale for enacting it - high cost of energy - has largely passed. But pressure from the Jones Act's long-term opponents is stronger than ever.