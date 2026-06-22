Podcast: Healthcare Management With a "Human Touch" at New Frontier Group

In this episode of the Maritime Executive's podcast series, TME interviewed the top executives at New Frontier Group, the healthcare cost management company for mariners and shipping companies. Founder and CEO Gitte Bach and Director of Maritime Althea Wright have been in the health insurance business for decades, and with their team at New Frontier, they operate independently to negotiate the best outcomes for seafarers, shipowners and P&I clubs.

Seafarers often face barriers to healthcare that shoreside employees never encounter, like operations in far-flung locations, language barriers, geopolitical disruption, port clearance for disembarkation, and the demanding tempo of a set sailing schedule. When a ship has to leave port in two days, it isn't possible to wait three days for a medical appointment. New Frontier has developed relationships with healthcare professionals around the world, and its team helps navigate these complexities for the seafarer - early on, before a health event escalates into a costly medevac or unplanned crew change, which could disrupt the vessel's operations.

"I've known Gitte Bach for over 20 years, and she's always been an innovator. It doesn't matter what everyone else is doing — if something is best for the client, she's on board and willing to get it done, without a lot of fanfare, making sure it's good for the business, good for our clients, and good for the crew members we're taking care of," says Wright.

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New Frontier has plans to expand its maritime division by taking a "human touch" approach. After all, timely intervention with quality care is better for seafarer health and the owner's bottom line, Wright and Bach say. For all the details, listen in below.



