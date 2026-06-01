Davie Defense Kicks Off $1 Billion Shipyard Revamp at Gulf Copper

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined executives from Davie Defense to inaugurate the shipbuilder's modernization drive at Gulf Copper's twin yards in Port Arthur and Galveston. Davie acquired the company and its assets last year in order to compete for government shipbuilding projects, and it is planning to use the new spaces for its contract to construct new Arctic Security Cutters for the U.S. Coast Guard. Other dignitaries present included White House budget chief Russ Vought, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday.

"America has a dire need for more ships. Texas is proud to partner with Davie Defense on this project. These ships will be built in Texas, crewed by Americans, and deployed to defend American sovereignty in the fastest-growing strategic theater on earth: the Arctic," said Gov. Abbott in a statement.

Davie Defense plans to spend $1 billion to increase the capabilities of the two shipyards, among the largest recent investments in American shipbuilding capacity in recent memory. According to Abbott, Texas' pro-business regulatory environment and its relative abundance of skilled workers played a role in Davie's decision to locate its operations in the state.

Davie says that the revamp at Gulf Copper will create 2,400 new jobs and support 7,000 in total throughout the state.

Davie's proposed "icebreaker factory" at Gulf Copper (Davie Defense illustration)

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The company holds one of three separate contracts for medium icebreakers for the Coast Guard. Under its portion of the Arctic Security Cutter program, Davie Defense will build two hulls at Helsinki Shipyard, an icebreaker specialist with a fast production rate that is owned by Davie's parent company; it will then build three more at Gulf Copper in Texas. The first Finnish hull will deliver in 2028, and the last Texan hull will commission in 2035.

The other two initial contracts went to Rauma Marine Constructions (for two hulls to be built in Finland) and Bollinger (for four hulls to be built to Rauma's design in Louisiana), and final contracts for these awards will likely be announced soon. The overall procurement plan calls for a total of 11 vessels.