Labor Problems Grow at Royal Fleet Auxiliary as Officers Set 24-Hour Strike

The UK’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary, which is responsible for the operations of the Navy’s support ships, is facing mounting labor problems as its officers are planning to stage a 24-hour strike next week. The union Nautilus announced the strike plan, saying its members overwhelmingly supported an escalation of the ongoing pay dispute.

Nautilus, which represents the RFA’s officers, complained at the end of April that the concerns of the officers working on the ships were not being addressed. It cites long-standing frustrations over pay as well as working conditions, leave, and allowances. In 2024, Nautilus contended that members had “endured” a 30 percent real-term pay cut since 2010, which led to the first-ever strikes by both the officers and the ratings represented by a separate union, the RMT.

Starting on May 10, the officers of the RFA began a limited job action that involved working to the rules of their contract. Nautilus reported that, except for the masters of the vessels, the officers, including engineers, navigation, communications, systems engineering, logistics, and supply roles, would refuse additional duties beyond their contracts and extended tours. They also began refusing to be moved between vessels or shore roles not named in their contracts and declining multi-location assignments.

Nautilus reported that 95 percent of its RFA members had voted in February to support an action short of a strike. Additionally, 88 percent were in favor of a strike.

The officers who are members of Nautilus will stop work for 24 hours starting at 0800 on June 9 and not return to work until 0800 on June 10. They have said that safety obligations would be met.

“RFA officers are standing together?and acting?because enough is enough,” said Martyn Gray, Nautilus International Director of Organizing. “This action is about fairness, respect, and securing the pay?and working conditions?they deserve.”

The RMT, which represents the ratings working for the RFA, has already held strikes on May 8 and 13 over its pay dispute with the government. It also raised questions if the RFA was in compliance with the National Minimum Wage legislation in the UK.

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The current dispute is the second for the unions with the RFA in two years. The first-ever strike by RFA officers took place on August 15, 2024, and was followed by a second joint action between Nautilus and the RMT on September 3, 2024. Both unions complained of overwork and underpay, while saying members were being undervalued. The dispute continued till the end of the year before a new contract was agreed upon for the civilian employees of the RFA.

The pay disputes come as the RFA continues to face a labor shortage and a shrinking fleet. It is down to nine active vessels, including tankers and supply ships. The unions are saying they have shown “real discipline” during the current hostilities in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, but that their patience has been met with continued delays by their employer.

