In the Know Podcast 49: Robert Balog, Chief Operating Officer, KVH

Robert Balog, Chief Operating Officer, KVH

In this episode of The Maritime Executive's Podcast 'In the Know', we hear Editor-in-Chief, Tony Munoz in conversation with Robert Balog, Chief Operating Officer, at KVH. The two discuss the rapid growth of cybersecurity in the maritime industry, the need for crew connectivity, and the technical aspects of KVH's hardware and satellite systems.

Listen in as Robert Balog talks us through the increasing complexities of maritime communication solutions:

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.