IN THE KNOW Podcast 23: Port of Corpus Christi on American Energy

In this episode of the In the Know podcast series, The Maritime Executive Magazine spoke with Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge about the importance of American energy exports. The port has experienced a growth spurt in recent years, driven by considerable investment in infrastructure to support America's energy industry.

That expansion has left the port in an enviable position, even in the midst of a pandemic. It's an example of how U.S. oil and gas production creates jobs and economic growth, says Strawbridge - and the industry's value will not go away when the U.S. pursues a transition to a reduced-carbon economy.

"At the end of the day we're going to need to embrace an all-of-the-above energy approach," says Strawbridge. "We've got to focus on how we can reduce the impacts of using fossil fuels rather than reducing the use of fossil fuels themselves."

