Davie Buys Second Finnish Shipyard to Integrate Operations



Canada’s Davie shipbuilding is buying a second, smaller shipyard in Finland as it looks to integrate its operations, focusing on Arctic projects, including large icebreakers. The Mantyluoto shipyard in Pori, Finland, will be integrated with the Helsinki Shipyard, which David acquired at the end of 2023.

The shipyard is being acquired from Finnish energy company Enersense at a cost of €7.5 million, with the acquisition expected to be completed by the end of September 2025. Enersense acquired the yard in 2021, highlighting its expertise in steel constructions for the Arctic. The yard had previously delivered the frame for the world’s first floating offshore wind turbine and built a pilot offshore wind power project for deployment in icy conditions. Known as Enersense Offshore, the company emphasized the opportunities in offshore wind development.

Media reports indicate the yard employs about 100 people. However, currently, the operations are furloughed.

“The Enersense Marine and Offshore Unit possesses unique expertise in steel production for the Arctic marine industry,” said Kim Salmi, CEO of Helsinki Shipyard. The companies emphasize by integrating operations, Helsinki Shipyard will become Finland’s only specialized shipbuilder with capacities ranging from design to final assembly. The plan calls for the Mantyluoto yard to focus on block production, which will be supplied to the yards in Helsinki and Canada.

Davie made the acquisitions in Finland, emphasizing the opportunities to tap the deep expertise in icebreakers as opportunities were emerging in Canada, the United States, and elsewhere.

In March 2025, Davie entered into an agreement with the Canadian government to build a Polar Max vessel based on Aker Arctic’s original Aker ARC 148 hull form. The vessel, which will be 22,800 tonnes with a length of 138.5 meters, will be an icebreaker functioning as a research vessel and capable of performing oil spill response operations and emergency towing.

Block production for the first vessel will begin as soon as possible as soon as possible reports Helsinki Shipyard, with the first phase at Mantyluoto. The hull assembly and completion will be undertaken at the Helsinki Yard before the vessel transfers to Davie in Canada for final outfitting and commissioning.

Using this new model, Davie is strengthening its capabilities to build multiple special-purpose vessels simultaneously.

Last month, Davie announced it would also acquire facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas, from Gulf Cooper & Manufacturing. It will gain a shipbuilding capability in the United States as it looks to bid for future U.S. icebreaker projects.

