IN THE KNOW Podcast 19: Port of Corpus Christi Predicts Growth Ahead

Image courtesy Port of Corpus Christi By The Maritime Executive 08-27-2020 06:00:43

In this edition of The Maritime Executive podcast series, we're joined by Sean Strawbridge, the CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi. This thriving port on the Texas Coastal Bend is the third largest in the nation by tonnage and a leader in oil exports. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is on track to post another record year. Join us for a conversation on America's oil and gas renaissance and the growth of one of the largest energy ports in the United States.

This edition of The Maritime Executive Magazine podcast was sponsored by the Port of Corpus Christi. For more information, visit the port on the web at www.portofcc.com.

