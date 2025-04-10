The New "Great Circle"

(Article originally published in Jan/Feb 2025 edition.)

The ultimate goal of navigation has always been to arrive at a predetermined destination in the shortest time possible. For centuries, that objective has meant utilizing the Great Circle route. At the risk of offending any flat-earthers among you, this generally means that the shortest distance between two points on a sphere (our planet, in this instance) is not always a straight line.

Over time, as the maritime industry transitioned from sail to steam and beyond, fuel efficiency became a critical element in managing operating costs. Of course, as the seas became ever more crowded with vessels that not only served as cargo carriers but also passenger vessels, safety and comfort also increased in consideration.

As a result of these and other changes, the modern definition of navigation still holds timeliness in high regard but has expanded to include the globally integrated transportation system and its mission of ending up where you want to be while avoiding collisions and minimizing fuel consumption.

Enter "voyage optimization, a dynamic approach to navigation that modernizes the Great Circle route and not only minimizes distance but also takes a more comprehensive approach by factoring in real-world variables.

Progressive routing systems adapt to storms, currents and wind conditions, ensuring smoother and safer journeys. Enhanced routes and speeds (faster or slower) lower fuel consumption, thereby improving efficiency and supporting global decarbonization efforts. Advanced sensors and AI algorithms detect and respond to hazards in real time, adapting to vessel traffic, wildlife migration patterns and even political turmoil in volatile regions.

UNDER THE RADAR

Voyage optimization has experienced a slow evolution alongside centuries of innovation – so much so that its growth and development have largely occurred under the radar (pun intended). But make no mistake: Efforts to improve the safety and efficiency of navigation have been continuous throughout history and are nothing new.

In recent decades, pioneering companies have been able to leverage new technology to make significant advances.

"Our expertise in voyage optimization goes back to the 1990s," explains Petter Andersen, Senior Vice President of Shipping Digital at StormGeo, a Norwegian company providing advanced decision support based on real-time weather forecasting. With over 1.3 million voyages optimized in total, StormGeo has established itself as a global leader in the field. Andersen notes that "optimization" is comprised of services spanning the voyage timeline, adding, "StormGeo supports shipping companies top to bottom from pre-voyage planning to real-time optimization to post-voyage analysis using weather routing, vessel performance optimization, bunker management, emissions reporting and more."

Likewise, industry giants better known in other fields are emerging as strong proponents of voyage optimization and bring decades of expertise to the space.

Avikus, founded in 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of shipbuilding giant Hyundai, leverages the knowhow of its parent company by pioneering new technologies that are reshaping maritime navigation. "Voyage optimization is a critical value proposition," explains Jungwoo Seo, Avikus' Chief Strategy Officer. "As an autonomous navigation solutions provider, we integrate AI-driven decision-making with real-time sensor data, transforming maritime operations into safer and more efficient endeavors."

Any discussion of voyage optimization and the technology it incorporates inevitably turns to autonomous ships and operations. Both StormGeo and Avikus are investing heavily in AI and machine learning to enhance navigation and situational awareness, including IoT-driven fleet management platforms, to improve vessel speed-down estimations and weather forecasts.

Avikus employs digital twins for predictive maintenance and operational analytics, supported by Hyundai's R&D resources. The company is also focusing on autonomous navigation solutions with its flagship product, Hyundai Intelligent Navigation Assistant System (HiNAS) Control, which seamlessly integrates these factors and executes optimized routes that reduce fuel consumption, emissions and crew workload while enhancing safety.

According to Seo, "Our AI-powered systems dynamically adapt to real-time conditions, enabling vessels to achieve optimal performance in safety and efficiency." While the company is expanding HiNAS as a standard feature in Hyundai newbuilds, retrofit opportunities are a strategic priority and already underway in the company's Korean manufacturing facilities and in repair yards in Europe, Greece and Singapore. These markets represent a significant share of the maritime industry and align with Avikus' goals for broad adoption of voyage optimization and autonomous technology.

Similarly, StormGeo's cloud-based solutions enable real-time data integration and scalability. This allows vessels to leverage AI technology to automatically identify the best routes while maintaining a human-in-theloop approach to account for vessel-specific needs and cargo requirements. "Voyage optimization helps vessels navigate efficiently by considering weather conditions and avoiding adverse weather, thereby saving on fuel and emissions while improving overall efficiency," Andersen says.

COLLABORATION

For any manufacturer or provider to stand as a holistic supplier of voyage optimization services, it must of necessity partner with other manufacturers, vessel operators, regulators and government agencies. Success can only come with a certain level of cooperation among stakeholders and, of course, a level of agreed-upon standardization across regions and industry sectors.

Collaboration with OEMs allows providers like StormGeo and Avikus to improve their services and ensure near-seamless integration and adaptability across platforms that may vary in data type and delivery.

Moreover, feedback from onsite application is critical. StormGeo relies on daily customer engagement to refine its solutions. "We allow shipowners to share validated CO2 emissions data with charterers, reducing the need for multiple systems," Andersen states.

Perhaps most important of all, collaboration allows for in-depth discussions and dialogue among the varied stakeholders – regulators, vessel operators, charterers – who recognize the benefit of voyage optimization and are pushing for its widespread adoption.

DNV straddles the maritime industry as a consultancy and classification society and offers a unique perspective on emerging tech like voyage optimization, including the varied forces behind it.

Jarle Coll Blomhoff, DNV's Head of Digital Ship Systems, points to initiatives like the IMO's regulatory framework and the E.U.'s evolving fuel policies: "These regulatory efforts are prompting shipowners to adopt sustainable practices and 'encourage' operators to optimize emissions and adopt greener technologies."

More directly, Blomhoff notes that fuel costs represent a significant operational expense. The simplest of optimizing efforts can save up to 10 percent on fuel consumption, delivering both financial and environmental benefits. A less obvious but equally important benefit comes in the form of marketing and branding paybacks, particularly for non-cargo vessels like cruise ships. Environmental consciousness is increasingly a key marketing factor.

Although passengers may not directly pay a premium for sustainability, the ability to brand a cruise line as environmentally responsible provides indirect value.

Above all, Blomhoff states, "Charter requirements are a bigger driver than regulatory schemes" as they increasingly demand energy-efficient operations. As a result, vessel owners and operators proudly emphasize the efficiency of their vessels to gain a competitive edge in securing contracts.

Collaboration with leading organizations like DNV has enabled Avikus and others to achieve groundbreaking milestones, including the world's first autonomous navigation type approval. DNV has likewise partnered with entities such as DeepSea, Kongsberg and Ocean Infinity in verifying solutions that can adjust speed and routing autonomously, saving significant fuel while maintaining arrival schedules.

HUMAN-IN-THE-LOOP

In many ways, voyage optimization is the modern equivalent of the Great Circle route – a time-honored practice updated by technological advances. Voyage optimization takes it further, incorporating layers of real-time data and computational analysis to unlock unprecedented efficiencies in cost, time and emissions.

The evolution of voyage optimization reflects a journey from manual navigation to early weather routing and now to dynamic, data-driven optimization.

With all of this emphasis on AI, algorithms and innovation, it may be easy to dismiss the actual human navigator. However, as the maritime industry progresses toward fleet-wide synchronization and increasingly autonomous operations, the human element becomes ever more nuanced but never irrelevant.

While automation can handle repetitive, precision-driven tasks, the brilliance of human adaptability remains critical in responding to unexpected challenges. This human-machine collaboration, supported by robust cybersecurity measures and efforts at standardization, ensures that technological advances are not only functional but safe.

Ultimately, the synergy of people, process and technology, guided by good ol' fashioned seamanship, redefines what it means to navigate the seas – heralding a new era where optimization, rather than mere efficiency, is a new, redefined Great Circle.

Maritime consultant Chad Fuhrmann is the founder of Revolution Consulting X Engineering.