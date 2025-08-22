U.S. Deports More Cruise Ship Crewmembers as Visa Review Expands



Advocates for the Philippine community report that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is continuing its enforcement efforts, rapidly deporting individual crewmembers off cruise ships that it says have violated their work visas. This comes as the Trump administration confirmed on Thursday, August 21, that it was expanding its review of all current U.S. visas and specifically suspending work visas for foreigners as commercial truck drivers.

The Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) reports CBP officers once again met the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine last Sunday, August 17, when the ship returned to Norfolk, Virginia, from its weekly cruise. Four Filipino crewmembers out of a crew of over 1,000 people were reportedly taken into custody, removed from the ship, placed in a hotel under guard overnight, and flown out of the United States the following day.

The advocacy groups contend that the crewmembers are being “fast-tracked” for deportation with no legal process. They said no evidence, no charges, and no hearings are being conducted. Instead, the crewmembers are told they must sign deportation paperwork or face the potential of a $250,000 fine or jail time. As part of the deportation, they are also barred from returning to the United States for 10 years.

The group reports the four crewmembers taken into custody on Sunday were told they were being targeted because they participated in an online chat group that had links to child pornography. No evidence was presented, and the group says all four individuals denied the allegations.

The groups report that 28 crewmembers from the Carnival Sunshine have now been removed from the ship and deported since the crackdown began this spring. Over 100 crewmembers from various cruise ships around the United States, all holders of valid crew visas for work on commercial vessels, have been deported.

CBP confirmed the actions to 13News Now in Virginia, saying that the individuals were “found inadmissible and were denied entry into the United States,” as part of “ongoing cruise vessel operations” where immigration law is being enforced. The Pilipino Workers Center reports it is speaking with the Philippine government about the matter.

The U.S. State Department confirmed on Thursday that it is reviewing what it said are 55 million U.S. visas, looking for any violations that could lead to deportation. Associated Press noted there are 12.8 million foreigners with residency papers known as a “Green Card” and an additional 3.6 million people in the U.S. on visas. It believes the remainder of the 55 million figure is outstanding multi-entry visas where the people are not currently in the country.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted online that as part of the review, his department was suspending visas for commercial truck drivers. He wrote that foreigners operating large tractor-trailer trucks endanger American lines and undercut American truck drivers. The Trump administration has already increased rules to ensure English language competency for commercial truck drivers.

A portion of the drivers now being targeted are the ones who move containers from the U.S. ports and around the country. Advocates highlight an existing shortage of drivers and the potential to further impact supply chain operations.

