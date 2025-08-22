U.S. Seizes 13,000 Pounds of Cocaine in Operation Pacific Viper

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is carrying out another major operation in its fight against drug cartels and human smuggling in the Eastern Pacific. Recent efforts in coordination with the U.S. Navy have already led to the seizure of over 13,000 pounds of cocaine and the arrest of 11 suspects.

Homeland Security announced that just days after the USCG embarked on Operation Pacific Viper with the deployment of large numbers of forces and warships to fight Latin American drug cartels, the results are evident. In a matter of days, the agency has hunted down, interdicted, and boarded several illegal vessels, resulting in seizures and arrests.

The first seizure happened on August 8 when the Legend-class cutter Hamilton interdicted a drug smuggling vessel south of Mexico, seizing over 4,000 pounds of cocaine and arresting three smugglers.

Three days later, the Navy guided missile destroyer Sampson was operating in the known drug trafficking corridor when she interdicted a smuggling boat. Sailors, together with USCG Law Enforcement Detachment officers onboard, identified the suspicious vessel, prompting the launch of MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter and a rigid-hull inflatable boat to intercept it.

Destroying smugglers' boats (USCG)

The smuggling vessel attempted to flee with the traffickers trying to dump their cargo overboard before they were subdued, leading to the seizure of about 1,300 pounds of cocaine and the arrest of two suspects. Due to deteriorating seaworthiness and heavy seas, the smuggling vessel was left to sink.

In yet another case on August 16, USCG cutter Stone interdicted a smuggling vessel south of the Galapagos Islands, with officers disabling it by shooting its engine out from a helicopter. Three suspected drug smugglers were detained with over 3,500 pounds of cocaine being confiscated. The vessel was set on fire.

A day later, Stone carried out another interdiction, disabling the engine on a smuggler’s vessel with fire from a helicopter. It resulted in the arrest of three smugglers and the seizure of over 4,000 pounds of cocaine. The suspects arrested in the two cases are said to be Ecuadorian nationals.

Another seizure of nearly 3,000 pounds of cocaine occurred on August 19 after Stone yet again interdicted a smuggling vessel. On the same day, a boat launched from the Reliance-class medium endurance cutter Venturous seized over 750 pounds of cocaine that was jettisoned by a target of interest.

Seized cocaine on the deck of USS Sampson (Homeland Security)

“80 percent of illicit drug seizures occur at sea,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The U.S. Coast Guard is surging maritime interdictions in the Eastern Pacific to stop the cartels and criminal organizations, cutting off drugs and human smuggling before it reaches American shores.”

Operation Pacific Viper is taking place while reports indicate that President Donald Trump has also ordered the deployment of three warships off the coast of Venezuela to intensify the fight against drug trafficking.

Reuters is reporting that the Aegis guided-missile destroyers USS Graverly, John Dunham, and Sampson, and a contingent of 4,000 sailors and marines are designed to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, for whom the U.S. is offering a $50 million reward for his arrest over his alleged links to cocaine trafficking.

