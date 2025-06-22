Strategic Channels

(Article originally published in May/June 2025 edition.)

"Whoever controls the flow of energy controls their own destiny—and often that of others." - Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State.

Global energy corridors, from the Strait of Hormuz to the South China Sea, are increasingly subject to geopolitical tension and competition. Nations like Australia and Qatar remain dominant players in LNG exports, and Russia continues to wield pipeline influence over parts of Europe and Asia.

However, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the U.S. remained the largest exporter of LNG in 2024 – a position supported by a robust network of coastal infrastructure and strong market demand abroad. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the U.S. exported more than 22.6 million metric tons of LNG and over 10.8 million barrels per day of petroleum products, reflecting the scale and resilience of America's energy logistics system.

With the arrival of the Trump Administration 2.0 in early 2025, federal policy has returned to supporting domestic fossil fuel development and export capacity. Notably, the Department of Energy reversed previous limitations on LNG project deadlines, expedited permitting for new terminals, and signaled a strong alignment between energy independence and international diplomacy.

Two U.S. ports spanning the recently renamed (via Google Maps) Gulf of America – Port Arthur LNG in Texas and Port Tampa Bay in Florida – alongside the Pacific-facing Port of San Diego, highlight the U.S. maritime energy network's regional diversity, resilience and strategic capacity.

These ports demonstrate how energy infrastructure has become a critical pillar of national strategy and international posture, leveraging multiple coastal strengths to create a layered and future-oriented export capability.

Port Arthur LNG: Scaling American Influence

Located along the Sabine-Neches Waterway in Texas, Port Arthur LNG is among the most significant energy infrastructure projects currently under development in North America. Led by Sempra Infrastructure and built by engineering giant Bechtel, the terminal represents a $13 billion investment in long-term U.S. energy export capability.

"This is a $13 billion facility scheduled to export 13 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG by 2028," notes Dallas Smith, Director of Maritime at Sempra Infrastructure. "We expect around 180 LNG ships annually," he added. That's one every other day, underscoring the scale and frequency of its operations.

Port Arthur, of course, has long been a major energy export hub, so the addition of Port Arthur LNG makes perfect sense.

The scope of Phase 1, which reached Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2023, includes two 6.5 MTPA liquefaction trains, two full-containment LNG storage tanks and a single marine berth with a second jetty planned for subsequent development. The facility will directly link U.S. natural gas resources to global markets, serving long-term contracts with buyers including ConocoPhillips, RWE and Poland's PKN Orlen.

"The port is expanding the channel size so you can bring in larger vessels and operate 24/7," Smith adds. These upgrades allow Port Arthur LNG to accommodate modern LNG carriers and ensure reliable throughput regardless of weather or cargo-demand cycles.

Beyond its strategic export value, the project has a deep economic and environmental impact at the local level. More than 6,000 workers are currently engaged on-site, and Sempra has partnered with organizations such as Ducks Unlimited to restore and preserve coastal wetlands. "We try to positively impact the local community," Smith says.

Port Arthur's scale and reach position it as a pivotal contributor to global energy reliability.

Port Tampa Bay: Fueling Florida, No Matter the Forecast

Situated on Florida's west coast, Port Tampa Bay is the state's principal petroleum gateway, handling nearly 45 percent of Florida's fuel imports. It played a vital role during the 2021 Colonial Pipeline cyberattack by maintaining steady fuel delivery during a time of widespread disruption.

The port contributes $34.6 billion annually to the regional economy, supports over 192,000 jobs and generates $10.2 billion in personal income. Its economic footprint is substantial with an average port-supported salary of $74,350 and over $1.2 billion in local and state tax revenue.

The port is in the midst of a significant growth phase. Two new berths are currently under construction with a third starting soon. It also includes two additional cargo yards with a third in design and expanding the cruise area. These additions build on recently completed investments including nearly 100 more acres of paved container storage, three post-Panamax gantry cranes and a new container gate.

Multiple cargo operators have announced expansion plans with further yards expected.

Port Tampa Bay also strongly emphasizes resiliency and preparedness. It was one of the first ports in the country to be certified as StormReady® by the National Weather Service. The port hosts an annual Hurricane Exercise that includes the Coast Guard, harbor pilots, tug operators, NOAA, emergency responders and maritime business partners. The port also hosts an annual Safety Summit to address emerging threats across the maritime and aerospace sectors.

Recent storm seasons have reinforced the importance of this readiness. "The preparation we do before every storm season comes into play," port representatives note. "We've been actively working to improve since the last major event."

In tandem with infrastructure and operational improvements, the port remains attuned to shifting market conditions. Staff closely monitor global trends – whether geopolitical, environmental, or economic – that may impact energy trade and customer needs. "We continue to work with our partners on opportunities that make sense for our region," officials explain.

The port's blend of foresight, investment, and coordination positions it as a resilient and adaptive node in the U.S. energy network.

Port of San Diego: Innovation and Strategic Diversity

On the West Coast, the Port of San Diego is redefining how maritime operations can coexist with sustainability and security priorities.

As one of 18 designated U.S. Strategic Seaports, the port has contingency capabilities to support defense mobilization. Notably, it can reallocate up to 35 acres of terminal space within 24 to 72 hours to accommodate emergency military or humanitarian operations.

At the same time, it's pioneering green technologies. "We've definitely seen more cargo coming through – battery energy storage systems, wind turbine components, solar infrastructure – most of it bound for the Southwest or even eastward," says Renée Yarmy, Program Director, Maritime Sustainable Development. San Diego is home to two all-electric heavy-lift cranes and the eWolf, America's first fully electric tugboat, which operates from the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal.

San Diego's Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS) targets zero-emissions cargo-handling and drayage trucking by 2030. To support this, its Maritime Connect platform has been developed to track emissions and optimize cargo logistics. "We're digitizing operations to provide data clarity," Yarmy notes.

In December 2023, the port launched a solar-powered microgrid designed to enhance resiliency during grid outages and peak demand events. "The microgrid supports our main terminal artery, helping us sustain operations in case the military needs to deploy during an emergency," she adds. "It's about reliability, not just savings."

The port is also testing a barge-based emissions capture system or "bonnet" for vessels unable to plug into shore power.

Located near shipbuilders like NASSCO, BAE and HII, San Diego is strategically positioned to support offshore wind component fabrication, military supply chains and trans-Pacific energy logistics. "There's definitely a role we may play in the manufacturing or distribution of wind market components," Yarmy says.

Energy Network

Together, these ports represent distinct but interconnected elements of U.S. energy logistics. From LNG exports in Texas to refined fuel distribution in Florida and electrification efforts in California, they demonstrate the breadth of the U.S. energy portfolio.

As global demand shifts and supply routes evolve, this network of ports will remain central to meeting strategic, commercial and environmental objectives.