Propelled by Innovation

The maritime sector is evolving at the pace of technology, reducing its environmental impact while improving speed and efficiency. Pioneering companies like MAN and Anemoi – with long histories in the industry – are championing unique solutions that honor tradition and learn from the past.

Government perspectives, social attitudes and regulatory efforts aimed at the maritime industry’s environmental impact are shifting and swaying. Meanwhile, manufacturers with deep roots across industry sectors are leaning on their long experience to carry them through uncertain times.

MAN Energy Solutions has been at the forefront of marine propulsion for over a century. From pioneering the first diesel engine in collaboration with Rudolf Diesel to adapting to greener propulsion technologies, the company unites tried and true power with innovation to meet the changing demands of an evolving industry.

"Today, over half of global trade is moved by our engines," says Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President & Head of Two-Stroke Business. The company’s portfolio now includes advanced two- and four-stroke engines, hybrid propulsion systems and exhaust after-treatment technologies, all designed to enhance operational efficiency and environmental performance.

Anemoi Marine Technologies represents a different twist on propulsion based on an ancient concept – harnessing the power of the wind. The U.K.-based company is championing a resurgence in rotor sail technology as a means of reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption.

Anemoi traces its origins to Costas Apodiakos, who envisioned wind propulsion as a cleaner alternative during the 1970s. The company has since become the leader in rotor sail development, demonstrating that wind-propulsion technology can align with modern shipping operations.

“Rotor sails have been around for a century,” says CEO Kim Diederichsen, “but are only now emerging as a practical solution.”

Energy Transition

The shipping industry is at a crossroads with alternative propulsion systems and fuels reshaping vessel design at both the concept stage as well as retrofits.

A key player in the energy transition, MAN is spearheading the global effort to decarbonize shipping. Orders for its methanol-powered engines have surged in 2024. Additionally, the company is developing the first ammonia-powered engine with successful test runs completed and production underway in Japan.

Retrofitting also plays a crucial role in the transition. In a milestone project, MAN supported the Maersk Halifax in becoming the first large in-service vessel to be converted to methanol propulsion. “The transition isn’t just about newbuilds,” Foldager states. “It’s about retrofitting the existing fleet to operate efficiently with green fuels.”

While some alternatives may spur controversy, MAN advocates for flexibility as the maritime sector explores fuel substitutes. “We see a diverse fuel mix shaping the future with ammonia, methanol and LNG leading the way,” Foldager says, projecting that ammonia will surpass methanol by 2035. MAN’s dual-fuel engines are designed to support this flexibility, ensuring vessels remain adaptable as the industry evolves.

Similarly, Anemoi plays a significant role in the energy transition.

Designed to harness wind power for auxiliary propulsion, rotor sails represent a confluence of engineering expertise and operational adaptability. The sails can reduce fuel consumption and emissions and offer flexible deployment systems including folding and rail-mounted configurations.

"Our designs ensure that cargo operations remain unaffected, which is critical for adoption across vessel types,” Diederichsen explains. Installations can be completed in as little as 23 days, demonstrating the readiness of wind propulsion to make an immediate impact.

Both companies approach propulsion technology from different perspectives but share similar objectives. They aim not just to improve efficiency and emissions today but are committed to long-term sustainability. It’s a commitment that aligns with evolving social views on environmental stewardship and the IMO’s goal of net-zero shipping by 2050.

Focus on Sustainability

This focus on sustainability comes at a pivotal time for the shipping industry with mounting regulatory pressures and a collective push for decarbonization by regional and international authorities.

Many stakeholders simply wait to see what those changes will entail. Forward-looking companies, however, are making a point of sitting at the table and assisting in developing rules that will not only have the desired impact on the environment but also make sense for the industry.

Anemoi’s ability to navigate stringent maritime standards has bolstered its position as a trusted industry partner. Collaborations with classification societies like Lloyd’s Register and DNV ensure its rotor sails meet rigorous safety and operational standards. Where those standards may not exist, Anemoi is working to develop them, working closely with regulatory bodies to facilitate compliance with measures such as EEDI (energy efficiency design index) and EEXI (energy efficiency existing ship index).

Alternative fuels are faced with their own level of scrutiny.

Ammonia, for example, is highly toxic. As a groundbreaking manufacturer of ammonia-capable engines, MAN Energy Solutions works tirelessly to ensure that robust safety measures including sensors, double-walled pipes and system ventilation are not just installed but required by classification societies and regulatory bodies.

“Safety comes first, and we must ensure crew protection while maximizing operational efficiency,” says Foldager.

MAN is not only driving innovation but advocating for policy changes that will accelerate decarbonization, pushing the IMO to define concrete measures to meet its decarbonization targets by 2025. A global CO2 mechanism for shipping is viewed as essential to making green fuels and efficiency technologies viable.

Building Value Chains

The global pandemic brought to light not just the critical importance of the shipping industry but also the overarching challenge of shifting supply chains. Some of these lessons resulted in incredible innovations with far-reaching impact across the industry.

The rising demand for rotor sails prompted Anemoi to scale production capacity to 75 units annually. The company has further streamlined its global supply chain. Combined with efficient installation practices, Anemoi can supply new construction as well as ensure minimal vessel downtime during retrofits.

In late 2023, MAN launched its “Value Chain Resilience” program to facilitate a unified, robust global value chain capable of supporting decarbonization efforts. “Our vision is to deliver a stable supply chain that supports customers and drives growth,” Foldager notes.

Digitalization is a cornerstone of MAN Energy Solutions’ forward-leaning strategy. The company’s MAN CEON platform offers real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance to optimize engine performance. Complementary tools like PrimeServ Assist and Asset+ further enhance efficiency by limiting unnecessary maintenance via condition-based monitoring and reducing fuel consumption through advanced engine-control technologies.

As in the age of sail, wind-powered vessels benefit most when able to take advantage of prevailing weather conditions. Anemoi’s partnership with NAPA, a Finnish-based global maritime software company, combines its wind-assisted innovation with NAPA’s weather-routing and voyage optimization. The combination further enhances both companies’ value propositions and maximizes the efficiency of rotor sails, achieving fuel savings of up to 25 percent when combined with favorable routing.

Reshaping the Future

With their rich histories and forward-looking approaches, industry pioneers like Anemoi Marine Technologies and MAN Energy Solutions share a vision that transcends individual projects and lays out a course toward an efficient maritime industry.

As the industry transitions to a greener future, these companies are poised to lead the way through groundbreaking technologies, strategic collaborations and a commitment to safety and innovation.

Both MAN and Anemoi share similar perspectives – that the future is much more than a technological challenge. It represents an opportunity to redefine the industry. Anemoi’s Diederichsen sums it up best, saying, “It’s not just about technology. It’s about reshaping the future of shipping.”

