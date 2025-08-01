New Lock Opens Access for Larger Ships at North Sea Ports

The new lock at Terneuzen in the Netherlands officially opened to traffic today, August 1, marking a critical expansion in capacity for shipping heading to the port of Ghent and connecting between the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. It is part of an effort to expand inland shipping and meet the need to handle larger vessels.

Construction of the new lock took seven years and had a cost of approximately €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion). Officials for the North Sea Ports highlight the critical need to accommodate larger ships, noting that two-thirds of the Ghent port area is only accessible via the canal, and the old locks were becoming too small for modern shipping.

The two original locks date to 1968, one with a length of 280 meters (919 feet) and the other with a length of 290 meters (951 feet), mostly suited for smaller ocean-going ships and inland vessels. The new lock is 427 meters in length and 55 meters wide (1,400 x 180 feet). Because of its design and position, it also serves as a primary flood barrier, and because it is higher than the rest of the complex, it is prepared for the expected rise in sea level.

For the first time, the new lock can accommodate vessels with a draft of up to 12.5 meters (41 feet) regardless of tidal conditions. In the past, deeper vessels could only be handled at high tide.

The lock was dedicated by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and King Philippe of Belgium on October 11, 2024. As part of the ceremony, the bulker Bregaglia (89,772 dwt), registered in Switzerland, made the ceremonial first passage. At 240 meters in length and with a 38-meter beam (787 x 125 feet), she became the largest vessel to ever sail on the Ghent-Terneuzen Canal and the largest ship ever to sail to Ghent.

Test locking before the new lock (center) officially opened on August 1 increasing shipping capacity to Ghent (Nieuwe Sluis Terneuzen)

Since the ceremonies, final work has been completed on the bridges, and they addressed an unexpected mix of salt and fresh water seen during the first locking. Starting in May, transits began as part of an effort to complete training for the operators and vessel crews.

The lock has a maximum depth of 16.44 meters (54 feet), but shipping is limited by a roadway tunnel that passes under the canal. Also, the canal requires further dredging. Currently, its capacity will be limited to vessels of a maximum of 366 meters in length and with a beam of 49 meters or less (1,200 x 160 feet).

The Belgian news agency reports discussions are underway between Flanders and the Netherlands about further modifications to the canal to support additional shipping.