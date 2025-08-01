NATO Maritime Task Force Sails into Arctic and High North



NATO is reporting that a task force of ships is currently operating in the Arctic and High North in an effort to strengthen its maritime presence and practice operations in the region. NATO joins the rush to the region, which has also seen a Chinese research vessel, the yearly visit by the US Coast Guard’s icebreaker Healy, and recent Russian-Chinese naval exercises.

The alliance highlights that seven of its nations, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States, have territory within the Arctic Circle and play a key role in supporting the Alliance’s cooperative and inclusive approach to Arctic security. The task force was sent to the region to reaffirm the Alliance’s commitment to collective security in this increasingly strategic region.

NATO’s maritime presence in the region, the organization says, reflects growing international focus on the Arctic. It notes that melting sea ice is opening new shipping lanes and access to natural resources is being created. At the same time, the Alliance is enhancing its maritime domain awareness across the region to understand the environment and increase readiness to respond to contingencies. By maintaining a routine and resilient maritime presence, the Alliance states that it is ensuring this strategically vital region remains secure, accessible, and peaceful for all nations.

“Our operations in the Arctic and High North reflect the Alliance’s enduring commitment to peace, stability, and freedom of navigation,” says a NATO spokesperson. “Operating in this region demands resilience, adaptability, and seamless cooperation – qualities NATO forces continue to demonstrate every day.”

The current operation brings together ships and aircraft assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) to conduct maritime presence operations throughout the region. Defense News identifies the ships it believes are in the task force as including the flagship vessel De Ruyter from the Netherlands, the Thor Heyerdahl from Norway, the Bartolomeu Dias from Portugal, and the Rhön from Germany.

NATO says its maritime forces are committed to the challenges of learning how to operate in a dynamic and changing maritime environment in the Arctic and High North. As maritime traffic increases, NATO forces continue to work closely with regional Allies and partners to preserve safe sea lanes, gain operational experience in the region, and deter potential destabilising activities.