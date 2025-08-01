Malaysia Closes Anchorage to Curtail Illegal Anchoring and STS Activity

Malaysia’s maritime authorities are taking several new steps to strengthen enforcement in an attempt to stop the illegal anchoring and ship-to-ship transfers taking place in its waters. Because of its location near the busy Singapore Strait, Malaysia is one of the areas cited as a hotbed of activity with reports of frequent enforcement activities.

Effective as of the end of July, the Malaysian Marine Department has imposed new rules. It is reiterating the requirement for vessels to keep their AIS transmission on at all times. It reports that it will be regularly monitoring for vessels that go dark (ie, turn off their signals).

Vessels also now have a dual permit requirement before they can anchor in key eastern water areas known to be frequently used for illegal activities. They are required to submit an anchoring plan, which must be approved by the Malaysian Marine Department. This covers the area near the eastern entrance of the Singapore Strait.

“We anticipate that the authorities will adopt a strict approach to monitor vessels in Malaysian waters,” warns a notice posted by the Britannia P&I Club on July 31. It warns, “They will act strictly against vessels found conducting operations without their approval. The process of releasing a detained vessel can be stressful and may take several weeks.”

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, which is already known for its strict enforcement and frequent efforts at enforcement, has been instructed to further increase its vigilance. The notices warn that vessels will be immediately detained if they are found not to have the proper approvals for anchoring or other activities in Malaysian waters.

The waters east of the peninsula have been known to be a frequent stopping point for shadow tankers and those coming from either Iran or Russia seeking to disguise their cargoes. The illegal activity is also carried out by smaller vessels making transfers.

On July 11, for example, the MMEA reports it came across two tankers alongside each other at 0400. One vessel was crewed by four individuals, including the captain and another from Indonesia, and two Indian nationals. The second vessel was crewed with one Indonesian and one Myanmar citizen, and two Vietnamese citizens. The MMEA reported that the Myanmar crew and two Vietnamese crew failed to produce valid identification documents. In addition, it seized 169,600 liters of diesel oil.

At the end of July, the MMEA reported that a tanker registered in Barbados was detained for illegally anchoring in Batu Pahat waters. The ship they reported was operated by a crew of 18, including the captain, who were Indian nationals. The tanker had departed from Dubai and entered the Tanjung Bruas Port, Melaka, to load a cargo of 6,894 metric tonnes of tar on its way to Vietnam.

The Singapore Shipping Association issued a confirming note. It warns that Malaysia “intended to strengthen enforcement against unauthorized ship-to-ship oil transfers.” It is advising members to closely follow the regulations and work with port agents to secure the necessary approvals before entering Malaysian waters.

