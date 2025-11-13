(Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2025 edition.)

Hydrogen is a promising alternative fuel for the next generation of marine power. Technological innovation and collaboration across stakeholders are ensuring that the industry's existing and future infrastructure is capable of supporting the clean energy transition safely and effectively.

The maritime world has long been defined by big engines, big fuel tanks and the constant combustion that keeps ships and cargo moving across the watery parts of the world. But as the shipping industry faces mounting pressure to cut greenhouse gases, the traditional conversion of heavy fuel into propulsion energy no longer satisfies regulators, investors or the general public. Hydrogen-as-fuel offers a viable solution. Once considered the "fuel of the future," hydrogen is already a fuel of the present.

It promises the kind of decarbonization that maritime operators have long sought. Replacing noxious gases and dangerous particulates, the results of hydrogen "combustion" are little more than water vapor droplets.

The core concept is delightfully simple: Take the most abundant element in the universe and turn it into clean power. The reality, of course, is much more complicated, involving intricate storage systems, high-pressure transport methods and the build-out of a new global fueling infrastructure.

Despite the hurdles, momentum is undeniable. Several projects are proving hydrogen is no longer a futuristic concept but a viable option today. Three standouts illustrate the technology's reach: Zero Emission Industries' Sea Change in the U.S.; Ballard and Norled's MF Hydra in Norway, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries' Suiso Frontier in Japan. Together, they illustrate both the glittering promise and the practical challenges of scaling hydrogen-as-fuel.

ZEI'S SEA CHANGE

On San Francisco Bay, passengers have been able to experience hydrogen-powered shipping firsthand aboard the ferry Sea Change.

Developed with a hydrogen power system supplied by Zero Emission Industries (ZEI) and delivered in 2024, the aptly named Sea Change is the first commercial fuel-cell ferry operating in the U.S. To the casual commuter, the ferry appears to be another typically sleek passenger transport, but beneath its decks lies a propulsion system unlike any other plying U.S. waters.

Founded in 2018 as Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine, ZEI carries the express objective of proving that hydrogen is a viable fuel source for commercial vessels. Its collaboration with shipbuilder All American Marine and several public partners resulted in Sea Change, which can carry 75 passengers across San Francisco Bay leaving nothing but water vapor and the city skyline in its wake.

The company describes the vessel as "a first-of-its-kind hydrogen fuel-cell vessel designed for zero emissions and everyday practicality," a phrase that captures the project's impact and ingenuity.

Sea Change was never a science experiment or a prototype: It's a viable maritime asset, commercially licensed to carry paying passengers. It's required to operate with the same safety and reliability as a ferry powered by any other means.

For ZEI, that was the point. By embedding hydrogen directly into regular commercial service, it demonstrated that the technology is not confined to futuristic renderings or test benches. It can work here and now, on routes that matter to everyday commuters.

BALLARD & NORLED'S MF HYDRA

While ZEI's ferry is proof-of-concept on a local level, Norway's MF Hydra shows what hydrogen can do on a regional scale.

Launched by ferry operator Norled in 2021 and powered by Ballard Power System's proven fuel-cell technology, the Hydra holds the distinction of being the world's first liquid hydrogen-powered ferry. Capable of carrying up to 295 passengers and 80 cars across the Norwegian fjords, the vessel is a glimpse of what medium-scale hydrogen transport looks like in practice.

Ballard has long promoted maritime as a natural application for its technology, pointing out that ferries run predictable routes with known energy requirements, making them ideal candidates for early hydrogen adoption. The company is proud that as the "world's first liquid-powered hydrogen ship," MF Hydra has taken a critical step in revolutionizing the maritime industry, adding to its historically land-based transportation successes.

The word "revolutionizing" may sound bold, but the achievement is significant.

By using liquid hydrogen, Hydra addresses one of the thorniest challenges in the field: How to store enough energy onboard to support multi-hour voyages without sacrificing too much space to fuel tanks.

Hydrogen's energy density by volume is far lower than that of diesel, but cooling it to –253°C condenses it into a manageable form. The challenges include complex infrastructure and on-board equipment and rigid operational discipline, but it unlocks a path toward real-world service and further validates the fuel's commercial viability.

The impact is quantifiable. Norled estimates that Hydra reduces emissions by up to 95 percent compared to conventional ferries on the same route. In a country like Norway where ferries are lifelines across challenging geography, scaling the hydrogen-as-fuel approach could make an outsized contribution to national decarbonization targets.

KAWASAKI'S SUISO FRONTIER

While ferries in San Francisco and Norway focus on using hydrogen directly as fuel, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has been busy proving that hydrogen can also be transported across oceans in bulk. Its Suiso Frontier – literally translating to "Hydrogen Frontier" – serves as the world's first purpose-built liquid hydrogen carrier.

The vessel, launched in 2019, completed its maiden voyage in 2022, carrying liquid hydrogen from Australia to Japan.

The feat required engineering of extraordinary precision. Borrowing some lessons from LNG transport, the ship's massive double-insulated tank keeps hydrogen chilled to cryogenic temperatures, preventing boil-off during long transits. Although the cargo volume is modest by LNG standards, the demonstration marked a critical step toward establishing international hydrogen supply chains.

If hydrogen is to become a mainstream maritime fuel, it must be available not only in select domestic markets but also at global ports. The Suiso Frontier suggests a way forward, showing that ocean-spanning transport is technically feasible, even if not yet economically optimized.

PRACTICAL MAGIC

Hydrogen may still inspire futuristic imagery, but the tone among industry leaders is cautiously optimistic.

Within the last three years, the development of hydrogen-as-fuel has been incredible. Everything is converging on a hydrogen future, and the industry is ready. The sense of acceleration – of moving from ideas to hardware – explains why hydrogen is no longer confined to conceptual designs.

Still, the road ahead is not without its challenges.

Hydrogen remains expensive relative to fossil fuels, particularly when produced from renewable energy sources like "green hydrogen." Storage, especially in liquid form, demands advanced infrastructure and careful handling. And the global port network will need significant investment to install fueling and bunkering systems before hydrogen can scale across international trade lanes.

None of these are trivial hurdles, but they differ very little from previous industry transitions –sail to steam and steam to diesel. Each seemed daunting in its time, yet each ultimately reshaped the industry, which sees hydrogen's obstacles less as barriers and more as solvable engineering challenges.

THE HYDROGEN GENERATION

Hydrogen is likely not the sole solution to maritime decarbonization, but it occupies a critical and practical place at the center of the discussion. It's the element that once launched rockets and powered spacecraft, now being called upon as a cleaner solution for the vessels that crisscross our oceans daily.

Vessels like Sea Change, MF Hydra, and Suiso Frontier point toward a future where hydrogen is not just promising but practical. They span local, regional and global applications, underscoring both hydrogen's versatility and the collaboration required to make it work.

The industry is no longer asking if hydrogen can work, but how quickly it can scale.

CHAD FUHRMANN is a Senior Consultant at Core Group Resources in Houston.

Top image: Suiso Frontier (Hunini / CC BY SA 4.0)