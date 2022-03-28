101
Views

Senior Port Engineer

mcallister towing logo

Published Mar 28, 2022 1:39 PM by The Maritime Executive

APPLY

Description/Job Summary

The Port Engineer is a leadership role that is responsible for scheduling, coordinating, and performing vessel repair and maintenance for an assigned fleet of vessels. This position is
based in Staten Island New York.

Responsibilities/Duties

Description of Duties:

  • Support the safety and quality objectives by administering the design, construction, and maintenance of the vessels.
  • Liaison with the Captain and Engineers on require maintenance needs
  • Ensure all vessel engineers are properly trained, qualified, and comply with regulatory training and/or certification requirements.
  • Assist in the development and adherence of the maintenance and repair budget.
  • Supervise the timely and cost-effective maintenance, repair, modifications, and refurbishment projects of the existing fleet.
  • Develop dry-docking specifications, vendor bid packages, and evaluation projects.
  • Monitor and verify maintenance and repairs completed by contractor and/or shipyard.
  • Conduct on-site surveys of vessels and equipment to determine maintenance and repair needs.
  • Monitor and coordinate regulatory and class vessel inspections
  • Create purchase orders and work orders, review and close outstanding maintenance jobs, review and approve requisitions, and review vessel reports.
  • Make repair and improvement recommendations and present the budget to the ports General Manager
  • Assist in the development and modification of preventative maintenance plans for vessel equipment.
  • Assist with updating the planned maintenance system with various changes to vessel equipment
  • Periodically review and assist with modifying engineering procedures and policies
  • Present sustainability plan to Ports General Manager in accordance with customer requirements
  • Present and enforce, the companies' green initiatives through mechanical and material purchases.
  • Other duties as assigned.

Preferred Experience

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum five years as an engineer on tugboats and mechanical experience working on Detroit Diesel 71 Series, EMD, John Deere, and Caterpillar engines. Electrical system
  • experience also required.
  • High School Degree or equivalent experience is required.
  • A Bachelor's degree in Engineering or related field preferred. Maritime Academy graduate is preferred.
  • USCG Merchant Mariner Credential, Engineering License, and Transportation Worker Identification Card.
  • Extensive experience managing drydockings, shipyard availabilities, and mechanical systems.
  • Ability to prepare, monitor, and administer budgets.
  • Ability to mentor, coach, and train employees
  • Ability to prioritize and organize multiple projects simultaneously
  • Working knowledge of vessel planned maintenance software
  • Strong analytical, communication, and problem-solving skills

Physical Requirements:

  • Ability to work in a sedentary office environment operating computers, telephones, radios, and standard office equipment.
  • Fit to perform inspections and supervise work in all spaces aboard vessels afloat or in shipyard dry docks; Capable of climbing ladders and safely embarking/disembarking moored
  • vessels.
  • Ability to travel frequently.
  • Adequate vision (i.e., absent any color blindness or impairment that cannot be corrected with prescription lenses).
  • Adequate hearing.
  • Capable of walking and standing on wet surfaces for extended periods of time.
  • Able to handle heavy lines and operate heavy machinery.
  • Ability to hoist oneself up and over a 12-inch wide, 6-foot-high barrier.
  • Sufficient strength to:
    1. Lift 100 lbs. from deck to waist level;
    2. Lift 50 lbs. from deck to shoulder level;
    3. Lift 35 lbs. from deck to overhead; and 
    4. Pull (drag) 120 lbs. at least 20 feet.