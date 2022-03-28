Senior Port Engineer
Description/Job Summary
The Port Engineer is a leadership role that is responsible for scheduling, coordinating, and performing vessel repair and maintenance for an assigned fleet of vessels. This position is
based in Staten Island New York.
Responsibilities/Duties
Description of Duties:
- Support the safety and quality objectives by administering the design, construction, and maintenance of the vessels.
- Liaison with the Captain and Engineers on require maintenance needs
- Ensure all vessel engineers are properly trained, qualified, and comply with regulatory training and/or certification requirements.
- Assist in the development and adherence of the maintenance and repair budget.
- Supervise the timely and cost-effective maintenance, repair, modifications, and refurbishment projects of the existing fleet.
- Develop dry-docking specifications, vendor bid packages, and evaluation projects.
- Monitor and verify maintenance and repairs completed by contractor and/or shipyard.
- Conduct on-site surveys of vessels and equipment to determine maintenance and repair needs.
- Monitor and coordinate regulatory and class vessel inspections
- Create purchase orders and work orders, review and close outstanding maintenance jobs, review and approve requisitions, and review vessel reports.
- Make repair and improvement recommendations and present the budget to the ports General Manager
- Assist in the development and modification of preventative maintenance plans for vessel equipment.
- Assist with updating the planned maintenance system with various changes to vessel equipment
- Periodically review and assist with modifying engineering procedures and policies
- Present sustainability plan to Ports General Manager in accordance with customer requirements
- Present and enforce, the companies' green initiatives through mechanical and material purchases.
- Other duties as assigned.
Preferred Experience
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum five years as an engineer on tugboats and mechanical experience working on Detroit Diesel 71 Series, EMD, John Deere, and Caterpillar engines. Electrical system
- experience also required.
- High School Degree or equivalent experience is required.
- A Bachelor's degree in Engineering or related field preferred. Maritime Academy graduate is preferred.
- USCG Merchant Mariner Credential, Engineering License, and Transportation Worker Identification Card.
- Extensive experience managing drydockings, shipyard availabilities, and mechanical systems.
- Ability to prepare, monitor, and administer budgets.
- Ability to mentor, coach, and train employees
- Ability to prioritize and organize multiple projects simultaneously
- Working knowledge of vessel planned maintenance software
- Strong analytical, communication, and problem-solving skills
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to work in a sedentary office environment operating computers, telephones, radios, and standard office equipment.
- Fit to perform inspections and supervise work in all spaces aboard vessels afloat or in shipyard dry docks; Capable of climbing ladders and safely embarking/disembarking moored
- vessels.
- Ability to travel frequently.
- Adequate vision (i.e., absent any color blindness or impairment that cannot be corrected with prescription lenses).
- Adequate hearing.
- Capable of walking and standing on wet surfaces for extended periods of time.
- Able to handle heavy lines and operate heavy machinery.
- Ability to hoist oneself up and over a 12-inch wide, 6-foot-high barrier.
- Sufficient strength to:
1. Lift 100 lbs. from deck to waist level;
2. Lift 50 lbs. from deck to shoulder level;
3. Lift 35 lbs. from deck to overhead; and
4. Pull (drag) 120 lbs. at least 20 feet.