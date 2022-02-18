Sales Executives

JOB DESCRIPTION

Support the existing B2B network & further develop it

Seek out new business development opportunities

Communicate with customers / partners

Attend exhibitions representing the company

Create reports and sales analysis

Analyse sales trends, market dynamics and report to determine business growth potential

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Excellent command of the English language

Excellent command of one of the following languages: French or German or Polish or Russian

University degree, ideally in business or technical field

Preferably 2-3 years of experience in a sales position

Very good knowledge of MS Excel

Ability to travel according to the business needs

Car driving license

Organisational & communication skills

Fulfilled military obligations for male candidates is a prerequisite

Location: Piraeus, Greece

If you are interested, send your CV at [email protected], mentioning “TME0222” at the email subject.

About LALIZAS

LALIZAS was founded in Piraeus, Greece, in 1982 by Mr. Stavros Lalizas as a small manufacturing plant of buoyancy aids for professional sailing. Today, LALIZAS remains a family-owned company, whose vision is to produce high-quality products that ensure safety at sea, and distribute them to international markets through its well-established network of branches, franchises & distributors. Their product range includes both ISO & SOLAS lifejackets, foam-filled and inflatable ones, as well as liferafts, MOB devices and navigation lights, immersion suits, safety harnesses, IMO signs and many other safety marine products; these are designed by taking into account the regulations of different flags. All items are being manufactured and distributed to maritime companies, ship suppliers, chandleries, marine stores, shipyards and boat builders around the world always taking into consideration the market’s needs and feedback, as well as the latest updates on regulations. Τhe genuine care for their customers and the indispensable input of their employees, who are considered as #thelalizasforce, have resulted in the company’s growth and will continue to contribute positively to the continuous development of LALIZAS.

LALIZAS distribution network is spread to more than 130 countries.

More specifically:

·10 LALIZAS Branches (Italy, Spain, UK, Croatia, Turkey, RSA, UAE, Montenegro, USA, China)

·8 LALIZAS Logistics Centers (Greece, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Belgium, USA, UAE, China)

·7 LALIZAS Franchises (Thailand, Indonesia, Panama, Colombia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Republic of Maldives)

Ø More than 100 Account Managers & 15.000 B2B customers at 130 countries

Ø More than 10.000 products manufactured in the company’s factories

www.lalizas.com