General Manager - Marine

Published Mar 6, 2023 1:30 PM by The Maritime Executive

Primary Job Responsibilities

  • Overall P&L responsible for the US Marine business and the growth towards the rest of the Region Americas.  Grow the business in the cruise, commercial maritime and OEM segments.
  • Formulate strategic and operational objectives and set relevant targets.
  • Management of sales activities with field sales, technical sales, engineering/ estimation and internal sales support as well as project management.
  • Purchase materials, plan inventory and oversee shipping & receiving functions and warehouse efficiency.
  • Improve operational management systems, processes and best practices.
  • Ensure all operations are carried on in an appropriate, cost-effective way.
  • Determine labor needs to meet production goals.
  • Recruit, train and retain talent.
  • Help the organization’s processes remain legally compliant
  • Measures productivity by analyzing performance data, financial data, and activity reports.
  • Manage budgets and forecasts
  • Perform quality controls and monitor operational KPIs
  • Find ways to increase quality of customer service
  • Long-term planning to create initiatives that further the company's overall goals
  • Coordinating different teams to foster exchange of ideas and provide cross-team learning opportunities 
  • Inspiring and motivating employees to perform at their best through positive encouragement and incentive initiatives
  • Identifying potential problems and points of friction and working to find solutions in order to maximize efficiency and revenue
  • Monthly  reporting to the operational board
  • Performs other related duties as required.


Knowledge & Skill Requirements

  • Comfortable in an customer facing role
  • Familiarity with business and financial principles
  • Degree in Business, Operations Management or related field
  • Excellent managerial and supervisory skills.
  • Extensive knowledge of operations and production management.
  • Extensive knowledge of sales and marketing related activities
  • Proven work experience as General Manager or similar role
  • Knowledge of organizational effectiveness and operations management
  • Experience budgeting and forecasting
  • Ability to interpret financial data as needed to set sales targets and production goals.
  • Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite or similar software.
  • Education and Experience Requirements:
  • Bachelor's degree in Business Management, Business Administration, or related field required; M.B.A. preferred.
  • Certification through the Institute of Certified Professional Managers (ICPM) preferred.
  • Five years of related experience required.
  • Bi-lingual a plus (English/Spanish).

Physical Requirements:

  • Prolonged periods sitting at a desk and working on a computer.
  • Must be able to access and navigate the production facility.
  • Must be able to lift 15 pounds at a time.
  • Must be able to travel 15-20 days per year. 

Safety Requirements:

  • The employee is responsible to comply with all company and government safety regulations and procedures.
  • Must wear proper PPE.