General Manager - Marine
Primary Job Responsibilities
- Overall P&L responsible for the US Marine business and the growth towards the rest of the Region Americas. Grow the business in the cruise, commercial maritime and OEM segments.
- Formulate strategic and operational objectives and set relevant targets.
- Management of sales activities with field sales, technical sales, engineering/ estimation and internal sales support as well as project management.
- Purchase materials, plan inventory and oversee shipping & receiving functions and warehouse efficiency.
- Improve operational management systems, processes and best practices.
- Ensure all operations are carried on in an appropriate, cost-effective way.
- Determine labor needs to meet production goals.
- Recruit, train and retain talent.
- Help the organization’s processes remain legally compliant
- Measures productivity by analyzing performance data, financial data, and activity reports.
- Manage budgets and forecasts
- Perform quality controls and monitor operational KPIs
- Find ways to increase quality of customer service
- Long-term planning to create initiatives that further the company's overall goals
- Coordinating different teams to foster exchange of ideas and provide cross-team learning opportunities
- Inspiring and motivating employees to perform at their best through positive encouragement and incentive initiatives
- Identifying potential problems and points of friction and working to find solutions in order to maximize efficiency and revenue
- Monthly reporting to the operational board
- Performs other related duties as required.
Knowledge & Skill Requirements
- Comfortable in an customer facing role
- Familiarity with business and financial principles
- Degree in Business, Operations Management or related field
- Excellent managerial and supervisory skills.
- Extensive knowledge of operations and production management.
- Extensive knowledge of sales and marketing related activities
- Proven work experience as General Manager or similar role
- Knowledge of organizational effectiveness and operations management
- Experience budgeting and forecasting
- Ability to interpret financial data as needed to set sales targets and production goals.
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite or similar software.
- Education and Experience Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in Business Management, Business Administration, or related field required; M.B.A. preferred.
- Certification through the Institute of Certified Professional Managers (ICPM) preferred.
- Five years of related experience required.
- Bi-lingual a plus (English/Spanish).
Physical Requirements:
- Prolonged periods sitting at a desk and working on a computer.
- Must be able to access and navigate the production facility.
- Must be able to lift 15 pounds at a time.
- Must be able to travel 15-20 days per year.
Safety Requirements:
- The employee is responsible to comply with all company and government safety regulations and procedures.
- Must wear proper PPE.