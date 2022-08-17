Chief Mate

Working Title: Chief Mate (Repost)

Classification Title: Administrator II

Department Name: TS Golden Bear

Time Base: Full-time

Pay Plan: 12 month

Bargaining Unit: M80 (Management/MPP)

Employment Type: MPP – this position is part of the California State University Management Personnel Plan (MPP). No tenure or permanent status can be achieved within MPP.

Salary Range: Hiring salary is commensurate with education, experience, and licensure.

Benefits: Premium benefit package includes outstanding health, dental and vision plans; life and disability insurances; pension (CalPERS); tuition fee waiver; and 14 paid holidays per year. See our benefits website for additional information.

Position Summary: The Chief Mate (C/M) of the Training Ship, who reports directly to the Director of Marine Programs when alongside the Cal Maritime dock or to the vessel Master when underway, provides administrative and operational leadership to the TSGB Deck Department. The C/M is responsible for the safety and security of the Training Ship and serves officially as the Vessel Security Officer (VSO). The C/M is responsible for managing, promoting, and improving the Deck Department's day-to-day operations, fiscal management, and personnel development.

The C/M oversees the second mate and third mate in all deck department maintenance and repair of the TSGB when alongside the academy dock during the academic year. The C/M keeps records of all R&M of deck equipment through the use of the MARAD NSE program. It is the responsibility of the C/M to ensure that NSE is updated daily with all deck department R&M activity. The C/M works collaboratively with the Marine Transportation instructors teaching Ship Ops classes in order to utilize cadet labor in the most efficient manner for the R&M of the vessel. When underway on cruise, the C/M works with the Cadet Chief Mate and Cadet Third Mate, in developing cadet watch bills and Daywork assignments. The C/M assigns MT faculty port watches during cruise.

The C/M provides an annual evaluation of the 2nd Mate and 3rd Mate to the Director of Marine Programs. In cooperation with the Office of the Commandant, the C/M is responsible for maintaining proper decorum, discipline, and safety of all students when embarked aboard the TSGB during summer cruise as well as when working or living aboard the vessel during the academic year. The C/M is primarily responsible for maintaining the vessel in satisfactorily clean and sanitary condition both at sea and at the dock. The C/M works directly with the Commandant’s Staff and Cadet Leadership to assign cadet security watches during the Academic Year as well as paid secured watches during holidays or over summer vacation.

The C/M must maintain the vessel in proper stability at all times and check her status frequently, providing reports to the Director of Marine Programs and C/E when at the Vallejo dock and to the vessel Master when underway. The C/M is responsible for all the vessel’s ballasting and reporting. The C/M will coordinate ballasting activities with the Ballast Treatment Testing team to ensure that proper trim and stability is always maintained during testing.

About the California State University Maritime Academy:

Established in 1929, California State University Maritime Academy, a campus of the California State University, is the only degree-granting maritime academy on the West Coast. Located on a scenic waterfront site in Vallejo, the campus serves a student population of approximately 1100 undergraduates and 50 graduate students. The campus currently offers undergraduate degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Facilities Engineering Technology, Marine Engineering Technology, Marine Transportation, Global and Maritime Studies, and Business Administration. A master’s degree in Transportation and Engineering Management is offered as well as a number of extended learning programs and courses.

Major Responsibilities:

Manage Repair and Maintenance of Deck Equipment and Vessel Exterior:

All deck equipment including ground tackle, mooring lines, lifting gear, fire fighting and emergency equipment, lifesaving equipment, bridge equipment including radar, radios, ECDIS, GMDSS, and small craft when carried on cruise. Vessel topside, including all decks, bulwarks, house superstructure and deck fittings are to be kept clean by frequent wash-down and all exterior paintwork is to be maintained in good repair. While ship’s side from boot top to deck edge is normally painted in shipyard, spot paint damage from dockings, tugs, etc. shall be repaired as needed.

Manage Repair and Maintenance of All Internal Spaces other than Engineering Spaces:

All accommodations including all staterooms and lower berthing areas are to be inspected weekly while in port, daily while at sea. Inspection of cadet spaces will be primarily the responsibility of the Student Housing Department during the academic year and the Commandant’s Staff while on cruise. Still, the C/M is responsible to ensure that all rooms and compartments are in good repair and maintained in a safe and sanitary condition at all times. Other interior spaces like passageways, the galley, mess rooms, stair towers, classrooms, gym, library and all ship’s offices are likewise to be properly cleaned and maintained. Contractors performing interior jobs for MARAD will be closely monitored for safety and quality of work.

Sail as Chief Mate on Cruise:

Act as Second in Command to vessel Master. Serve as Commanding Officer in event of the incapacitation of the Master. Keep vessel in satisfactory stability condition at all times and provide vessel Master with CargoMax stability report before each arrival and departure or upon Master’s request. Ballast the vessel as operationally necessary or according to sea conditions, record all ballast movements and report to shoreside authorities as directed by the Master. Manage cadet Daywork, assist in assigning and approve all deck cadet watches as drawn up by Cadet Chief Mate. Assign port security watches to licensed deck faculty members, conduct fire and boat drill pre-briefs and post-briefs, and write night orders for in-port cadet quarterdeck and security watches.

Prepare Vessel for Cruise:

Working with the C/E, make all necessary preparations for USCG and ABS inspections prior to cruise and returning the vessel to Full Operating Status from Reduced Operating Status. Order equipment and consumables needed for summer cruise period.

Order all Deck Department Supplies, Parts, Tools and Consumables:

Working with C/E, inventory and order needed supplies for deck department use all year round, not including those specific for cruise.

Coordinate Cadet Shipboard Maintenance Work with MT Department:

Meet with Marine Transportation instructors teaching Ship Ops and Marine Management Lab courses prior to the start of every semester. Establish agreement on a list of work items to be performed by cadets that is compatible both with course learning objectives and repair and maintenance actually required for the ship. As classes are completed week by week, inspect cadet work and inform instructors of any deficiencies or corrective actions needed up to and including complete redoing of defective work. Ensure that cadets are following the ship’s SMS and working safely.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Maritime Transportation or a related field

A minimum of 5 years of seagoing experience on unlimited vessels with a minimum of 1 year as Chief Mate

Active USCG Unlimited Chief Mate’s License Oceans with all currently required STCW endorsements (required)

Excellent oral and written interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work effectively and build strong alliances with other stakeholders on campus to execute shared goals

Preferred Qualifications:

Active USCG Unlimited Master’s License Oceans with all currently required STCW endorsements

Work experience either in operations or in academics in a maritime academy environment

Graduate of one of the seven US state or federal maritime academies

An advanced degree (Master's or equivalent) from an accredited institution in a discipline relevant to the Academy’s academic programs and mission

Special Conditions:

Cruise Requirements:

The Chief Mate will be required to participate in the Academy's annual training cruise of approximately 60 days as a condition of employment. The candidate will be required to work a variety of shifts that may include working weekends and/or holidays. The successful candidate will be subject to the Academy's random drug testing program, be required to complete a background investigation and pre-employment physical, including a drug test prior to beginning work. As required by Federal regulations, the candidate must be able to obtain a Merchant Mariners Document issued by the US Coast Guard, and a TWIC card issued by the Transportation Safety Administration. In addition, each year the candidate must pass a pre-cruise physical and drug screening for participation in the training cruise.

When on cruise, the chief mate is a dayworker only and is not required to stand a bridge watch.

Physical, Mental and Environmental Conditions:

Up to 40% of the activities involve sitting, standing, squatting, kneeling or walking; involves lifting heavy weight objects limited to 50 pounds; may involve pushing and pulling objects within the weight limits.

Is exposed to excessive noise

Is around moving machinery

Is exposed to marked changes in temperature and/or humidity

Is exposed to dust, fumes, gases, radiation, microwave (circle)

Drives motorized equipment

