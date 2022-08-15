Top Experts to Explore Greener and More Innovative Shipping in Miami

The 2nd American Greentech and Decarbonizing Shipping Forum will gather major shipowners, service providers, research and government bodies, eager to share their insights and network in Miami on October 11, 2022. The forum will cover a rich variety of topics and welcome speakers from different segments who are united by a shared goal – lowering carbon emissions and long-term greening of the maritime sector.

In 2022, ALJ Group will host a single maritime event in the USA and the company’s efforts are devoted to building an outstanding gathering for all sector leaders who are passionate about setting a course for a sustainable shipping future in America. The event will offer a conference with sessions on topics relating to regulations overview, sustainability and finance, measures taken by major shipping companies to reach carbon neutral shipping, discussions on future fuel mix as well as an exhibition where top-notch solution providers will present their latest technologies and innovations.

The in-person event has received some generous support from industry leaders - Navtek is joining as Gold Sponsor to share their long-lasting marine technologies experience and introduce the projects that allow performing shipping operations without harming the environment and public health. Next to Navtek, sponsoring the event is an engine specialist Goltens who has joined as a silver sponsor, and biofuels market leader GoodFuels contributing to the forum with a bronze sponsorship. The attendees will get an opportunity to meet, listen to the presentations and connect with the sponsoring companies at the event.

The conference speaker lineup will gather authoritative experts from different segments: major shipowners, port authorities, regulatory bodies, and associations. MSC Group’s Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy and Government Affairs Bud Darr, Virgin Voyages’ Director - Social Impact & Sustainability Jill Stoneberg, Crowley’s Vice President for Sustainability, Alisa Praskovich, and Royal Caribbean Group’s Associate Vice President for Global Marine Operations Anshul Tuteja will reveal their companies’ strategies and actions that are being taken on the decarbonization journey from their perspective. The event will also welcome speakers from SEA-LNG, LISCR, and other recognized organizations.

You will get a premium opportunity to learn about the most important environmental shipping issues and achievements as well as engage in networking to help you start new partnerships with decision makers and industry experts. Don’t miss the opportunity to join the 2nd American Greentech and Decarbonizing Shipping Forum in Miami!

Throughout the years of experience, ALJ Group has tested and tailored an interactive platform, where participants are able to engage in a fruitful debate and take full advantage of networking with the speakers and the audience. In addition to an informative conference with top experts, the participants get an exclusive opportunity to also attend an exhibition where carefully selected solution providers showcase their cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

